How Ellen DeGeneres Felt About SNL's 'Mellen' Spoof With Jason Sudeikis

Ellen DeGeneres has seen her fair share of backlash the past couple years and following a decline in viewership , The Ellen DeGeneres Show has now entered its 19th and final season . Saturday Night Live had a great idea for an alternative show, though, called “Mellen,” and the sketch, led by Jason Sudeikis , portrayed a male version of DeGeneres whose show was geared toward the stereotypical male audience. Apparently, the host saw the sketch and she had some pretty positive thoughts on it.

It turns out that Ellen DeGeneres loved Saturday Night Live’s “Mellen” sketch with Jason Sudeikis so much that she just had to talk about it on The Ellen DeGeneres Show . She opens the conversation by saying she is the female Ellen, rather than the male version Sudeikis rocked on SNL. The TV personality said she watches SNL every Saturday night with her wife, Portia De Rossi , and was pleasantly surprised to see a spoof of her own show, which she found “hilarious.” Here it is in her own words:

Portia and I were sitting at home watching, as we do every Saturday night, and we're on our couch. We're trying to get rid of this wine that was stuck in a bottle. And suddenly we're watching a sketch that comes up with Jason Sudeikis dressed like the male version of me, and it was a parody on my show. They called it 'Mellen.' It was hilarious.

Now that her long running daytime show is coming to an end, DeGeneres seems like she’s pretty on board with making “Mellen” a real thing. In the same breath, she directs an offer toward Sudeikis to make the show the real deal. Here’s what she had to say:

I would actually watch that show. You know, we should do that. After we finish this season. We should do a show like that. I love it. I'm flattered by that. Jason, when you're done with Ted Lasso, we should do this show. And if you're a studio executive, you know what they say, 'When you have an Ellen, make Mellen.'

DeGeneres’ deadpan comedy style can make it tough to tell when she's joking sometimes, but while this doesn't seem like the most serious offer, I can totally see a Mellen sitcom coming in our future. Either way, Jason Sudeikis certainly is busy with another show at the moment. He has found a successful role with his Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, which is gearing up for its third season . Production for the series will begin at the beginning of next year.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is in the midst of its last season, but you can still catch Ellen DeGeneres every weekday on NBC at 3 p.m. EST. There’s still plenty of the last season left to enjoy, and who knows, there may be a tiny chance of “Mellon” making a very real comeback in the future.