Aimee Lou Wood Was Seemingly So Upset About SNL Parodying Her. Now, An Insider Opens Up About The Response From Her Pals

As wild as the drama got on The White Lotus Season 3 — which ended its run on the 2025 TV schedule in April — the whispers of behind-the-scenes happenings has arguably been even juicier. That includes a potential feud between Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood, which was exacerbated by their reactions to a Saturday Night Live bit that mocked the actress’ teeth. Wood slammed the sketch, and an insider is now revealing how her pals and co-stars responded.

“The White Potus” was a sketch that aired on the April 12 episode of SNL. Sarah Sherman appeared to portray Chelsea from The White Lotus (available to stream with a Max subscription) by donning prosthetic teeth that resembled Aimee Lou Wood’s. The actress called it “mean and unfunny,” and according to Life&Style, many of her castmates agreed. A source said:

Everyone is rallying around her, well, everyone except Walton Goggins, who she’s on the outs with, but the rest of the cast has totally been there for her.

Rumors of tension between Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins spread after the actors went from saying absolutely glowing things about each other to unfollowing each other on social media. Goggins refused to address it, but many read into his own response to the Saturday Night Live sketch, which he called “smashing,” commenting on the show’s Instagram, “Hahahahahhahaha Amazzzingggg.”

Walton Goggins even went on to serve as a Saturday Night Live Season 50 host on May 10, but that was reportedly in the works before “The White Potus” sketch drama. It’s unknown what, if anything, has been said between him and his on-screen love (Goggins played Chelsea’s partner Rick), but the insider claims the support she received from other friends has helped. They said:

They’ve called her to tell her how absurd the sketch was. Other people have taken to social media to defend her, which has of course made her feel a whole lot better.

Even SNL cast members have reached out to the actress, with Sarah Sherman sending her flowers and saying she “never meant to hurt anyone’s feelings."

Aimee Lou Wood low-key stole The White Lotus Season 3, so it’s understandable that she got frustrated that people were more focused on her teeth than her performance. However, when paparazzi photographed the actress sobbing in South London days after the Saturday Night Live sketch aired, she denied that was the reason.

As for the supposed feud between her and Walton Goggins, the pair started following each other on Instagram again last month, and there are now rumors that they may be reuniting soon — if for no other reason, the Emmy campaign The White Lotus stars will inevitably be involved in.

If you want to see the SNL sketch that upset Aimee Lou Wood and added fuel to the feud rumors, you can watch the April 12 episode or any other Saturday Night Live edition with a Peacock subscription.

