Insider Drops Claims About How Ellen DeGeneres Is Reportedly Making Plans For A TV Comeback, And It Involves Jennifer Aniston

Ellen DeGeneres changed television forever not only by coming out on her Ellen sitcom, but for hosting one of the most celebrated daytime talk shows ever. But after 19 years, The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended with its host voicing her desire to try new things following a widely publicized backslide in popularity. The American comedian may be living comfortably in the U.K. now, but an insider claims she’s reportedly planning to make a TV comeback, and it may involve Jennifer Aniston.

Since ending her talk show, Ellen DeGeneres made a permanent move to the U.K. in 2024 with wife Portia De Rossi After renovating their $18 million property in the Cotswolds, the pair have decided to put their house on the market in order to find a new place to facilitate and pasteurize the Arrested Development actress’ horses. Amidst murmurs about her potentially returning to the small screen, Star Magazine is reporting one insider's claims that a TV comeback is indeed on the table.

It may seem delusional, but she really believes she can jump-start her career. She’s ready to go again and rebuild her TV empire.

If Ellen DeGeneres is allegedly serious about returning to television, the same source said the Finding Nemo actress reportedly won’t go at it alone. She's supposedly reaching out to close pals with massive fanbases like Kris Jenner and Jennifer Aniston, who have both been repeat guests on her talk show.

While Kris Jenner was a guest on the farewell season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jennifer Aniston was part of the fun in the show’s final episode. When iasked for advice on how to deal with ending a major chapter in one's life, Aniston delivered a great Brad Pitt divorce comment and reflect on the importance of starting anew. As Aniston has made great strides in film and television since Friends ended, I'd say the Golden Globe winner knows a thing or two about reinvention.

The year The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended, Jennifer Aniston was quick to express sadness at the idea of the “staple” series no longer being around. So if the rumors are true that DeGeneres is allegedly looking for a fresh start on television, I’d like to believe Aniston would see it as an honor to be asked to tag-team with her for more good times like this.

Jennifer Aniston Answers Ellen’s 'Burning Questions' - YouTube Watch On

After Ellen DeGeneres faced backlash from her TV crew about toxic workplace allegations, her talk show went through a big ratings drop. Once The Ellen DeGeneres Show concluded in 2022, the Emmy winner led a big-hit Netflix comedy special, Relatable, where she famously said, “I was kicked out of show business.”

At the same time, the thought has previously crossed Ellen DeGeneres' mind about returning to show business despite her three-year hiatus. When asked in July about wanting to do another talk show, the Louisiana native answered that she’d love to. However, she mentioned awareness of how the landscape of television has changed, with more people looking at their phones compared to TV screens. (Also, don’t expect to hear her voice Dory the third time around in a potential Finding Nemo 3, as she said in her stand-up special, “I’m going bye-bye.”)

While the rumors about Ellen DeGeneres' aim to return to TV may not be fully legitimate, the potential success that'd come from these two women teaming up seems limitless, so I'm interested to see if either one of them speaks up about it in the near future, possibly while Aniston is promoting The Morning Show Season 4.