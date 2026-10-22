I Know A Lot Of Dough Was Just Spent Bringing Harry Potter To Life For HBO (Because Math)

The Wizarding World has been a global sensation for years now, starting with J.K. Rowling's books and extending to the Harry Potter movies, theme park attractions, video games, and stage plays. We'll be getting another book to screen adaptation with the upcoming Harry Potter TV show, and the pressure is on for it to deliver. After someone did some math, we now have an idea about how much money many gold galleons are being spent to bring the franchise to HBO (and streaming with a HBO Max subscription). Spoiler alert: it's reportedly a TON of cash.

The Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone trailer has teased what to expect from the show's first season, and Season 2 is already in active development. The London Times is reporting that the network is going to give the series a huge budget, on par with other megahits like Game of Thrones and The Last of Us. After some investigation, it's believed that HBO is spending as much as $200 million bringing Hogwarts to the small screen.

(Image credit: Photograph by Lara Cornell/HBO)

So, How Do We Get To This Whopping Figure?

I know this is a staggering figure, but how was the number discovered? Folks came up with it after Plum Jam Productions' filed earnings became public, and did the math to try and figure out the alleged budget of the Harry Potter series. Here's how they did it. First, you need to know HBO had to create a new production company --aka Plum Jam-- in the UK in order to be eligible for UK tax breaks. So any money coming in or out for that company IS Potter related.

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Now that's established, they looked at the money listed as spent by the production company brought in in 2025, which equaled £130.6 million. Then, they looked at the amount Plum Jam mentioned the year before, which totaled £18.4 million, or in US dollars $174.5 million and $24.6 million. That's right around $200 million US in spending.

The around $200 million number isn't a confirmed number from the studio, it's just inferred. It's also worth noting the show was still in production until this past May, so there's real reason to believe it could be a bit higher, as money would have had to be pumped into Plum Jam for several months in 2026. Still, it looks like a massive amount of money is being used to bring Harry to TV.

This number does make sense given the scale necessary to bring the magic of the Wizarding World to life. It's also pretty comparable to the money shelled out for other fantasy series on the network. For example, Game of Thrones Season 6 used $10 million per episode, with the total being upward of $100M for the entire season. That's not even including the money spent on publicity for the beloved HBO series. The Last Of Us also costs eight figures per episode. Adding in inflation and just how massive of a scale is needed for Potter, and this alleged number would make a great deal of sense.

The Harry Potter TV series needed to pay a huge amount of actors, crew, and designers to bring Hogwarts to life. Then there's aspects like special effects, CGI, as well as design for creatures and more. There's a ton of pressure for the series to deliver the same level of movie magic as the films, which is going to require a great deal of galleons from the bank vault.

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Still, I think it is worth noting even if hundreds of millions are being spent, as previously rumored, that aligns it with the Potter movie themselves. The priciest Harry Potter movie reportedly cost the studio $250 million, but that's before P&A.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone will debut on December 25th as part of the 2026 TV schedule. As previously mentioned, Season 2 is already in development, with Kit Harginton set to play Gilderoy Lockhart.