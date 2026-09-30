Harry Potter Filming Leaves Residents 'In the Lurch,' And Many Are Unhappy

Wizarding World fans seem to be excited about the upcoming Harry Potter TV series, which is proving to be a massive production Thus far, the team behind the HBO series has proven that it’ll go above and beyond to create a magical adaptation more accurate to the books, even incorporating incredible animatronics for key scenes. However, for the residents of Latimer, Buckinghamshire, filming was allegedly not so magical. Apparently, production on Potter has left residents “in the lurch,” and many are unhappy.

Latimer Residents were informed in early September that Plum Jam Productions (a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Discovery) would be filming scenes for Harry Potter, which is currently filming Season 2. The BBC reports that villages received restrictions from September 28 to the 30th. This included “the closure of all routes into the village centre on Tuesday.” According to residents, like Candice Adams, this has made things difficult for daily commutes to work. Adams claims residents felt ignored by the production company as well as local authorities:

They had no concern for how we were going to get in and out. They were only worried about their production over those three days. We are taxpaying residents and our access has been cut off... I do feel like we've all been left in the lurch.

In order to stay faithful to the books, the new Potter series will take place over the same time period as the books , which occurs between 1991 to 1998. This will be in contrast to the movies which seemed to contemporary pieces. The later movies particularly seemed to have a grittier and more modern-feeling atmosphere. That magical nostalgia of the ‘90s is also present in Harry Potter ’s teaser . Nevertheless, residents didn't seem happy about the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation filming in their area.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

The villagers shared that they received letters informing them that a secret project dubbed “Apollo,” a production title for Potter, would be using Monday, September 28 to “dress the set” in order to get the time period just right. As part of that, production designers moved period-accurate vehicles in driveways and along the roads. Some inhabitants were reportedly directed to park elsewhere while others were “paid for the use of their driveways.” One citizen, Julia Jenkins, provides some insight:

I'm not saying I can't go out, but I don't think anyone who wants to go out will go down that lane. I've done it once in my life and I will never do it again. It's gridlock basically... I don't think anybody will be going anywhere tomorrow at 8:00. I think [the film crew] tried their best to be helpful, but I still think it's caused a huge amount of stress.

Additionally, locals claimed they received permits which gave them “timed access through the village at 08:00 and 17:00 on Monday and Wednesday.” Others have shared the frustrations this has caused, such as one person who allegedly had to take an 11-mile detour, another who had 20 minutes added to a drive. Adams also said she got stuck behind two vans for 15 minutes.

More on Harry Potter (Image credit: Warner Bros.) Harry Potter’s Gary Oldman Just Admitted The Thing We’ve All Been Wondering About The TV Show

On top of the complaints, the Buckinghamshire Council’s deputy member, Thomas Broom, states that the “production company engaged with residents” during planning for the filming and used feedback to “shape measures to minimise disruption.” It's unclear just how much communication there was.

Ultimately, the company was able to finish filming the necessary scenes for HP, which is expected to hit the 2026 TV schedule on Christmas day. You’ll be able to watch it with an HBO Max subscription . The show will retell the story of The Boy Who Lived, played by Dominic McLaughlin, and track his exploits at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It goes without saying that a lot of resources are being put into Harry Potter. After the complaints from this village, though, it's unclear whether the production team might approach work differently should further filming be required down the road.