Kit Harington Reacts To Replacing Nicholas Hoult In The Harry Potter Show

The Wizarding World is a global phenomenon, with generations of fans growing up on the Harry Potter movies, books, theme parks, video games, and stage plays. Fans are getting another book to screen adaptation with the upcoming Harry Potter TV show, which is expected to more accurately follow the source material. It was recently revealed that actor Kit Harington will replace Nicholas Hoult as Gilderoy Lockhart for Season 2, and now the Industry actor has officially responded to the news.

Anticipation for the upcoming TV series has been steadily building, especially after the first Harry Potter TV show teaser was released. Season 1 will premiere this December on HBO (and streaming with a HBO Max subscription), but the second season is clearly already in development. In an interview with Collider, Harington broke his silence on his upcoming role, saying:

Yeah, you’re the first person I’m talking to about this. It just got released. I’m thrilled. I’ve said a million times, for anyone who cares, that I’m a huge Potter fan. I’ve got to be honest, he’s one of my favorite characters. So, to be offered to play him is a real dream.

Well, he certainly didn't mince his words. The Game of Thrones star seem thrilled to be joining the Wizarding World as Gilderoy Lockhart, who is a major character in the second book The Chamber of Secrets. While the pressure is on after Hoult's original casting and the iconic performance from Kenneth Branagh in the movie version, it doesn't seem like Kit Harington is feeling it.

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A big reason for this excitement might be due to Harington's previous experience playing Lockhart; he voiced that character in audible's audio book of The Chamber of Secrets. Later in the same interview, the 39 year-old actor mentioned this, offering:

I think he’s going to be so fun. You said, I got to play him in the audiobooks. That’s not the exact way I’ll play him in the show because it’s an audiobook, but I’ve had a taste of him and felt my way around him. He’s just a wonderful creation.

I mean, he's not wrong. And Harington would presumably only have to work on Season 2 of the Harry Potter show, as The Chamber of Secrets is the one installment where Lockhart is a major character. It should be fascinating to see how his live-action take on the character differs from the audio book.

In both the novels and the movie, Gilderoy Lockhart is a famous Wizarding celebrity. He's seemingly an accomplished writer and Wizard, one that characters like Ginny and even Mrs. Weasley have crushes on. Eventually it's revealed that he's a total scammer, and gets his comeuppance when a memory spell rebounds on him.

The Harry Potter TV show will debut its first season on December 25th as part of the 2026 TV schedule. It's unclear when The Chamber of Secrets will follow suit, but hopefully we get to see a glimpse of Harington as Lockhart soon.