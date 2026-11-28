‘Tis the season, and with so many people traveling for the holidays, I've been thinking about the cost of getting everybody where they need to be. Then I was reminded that my travel headaches are nothing compared to Matt Damon's. Hollywood has spent hundreds of millions of dollars making movies about people trying to get this man home. I started adding up four of the most obvious examples, and the total is ridiculous. Somebody, please get him a frequent-flyer card.

(Image credit: DreamWorks Pictures/Paramount Pictures)

Matt Damon Has Been Trying To Get Home Since The '90s

Over on Facebook, Cinema Nerd made a pretty great observation and shared a pretty funny reel. Across thirty years and four movies, one thing audiences can be almost sure of when it comes to the best Matt Damon movies —and no, it's not a team-up with his old pal Ben Affleck. What they can expect is a story about a character trekking long distances to make it back home. First, let's start with Saving Private Ryan.

In Steven Spielberg's Saving Private Ryan Damon plays James Francis Ryan, a World War II paratrooper whose three brothers have been killed. Tom Hanks' Captain Miller is ordered to take his squad across war-torn France to find Ryan and bring him home. It's one of my favorite war movies, and a wildly expensive rescue mission.

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According to Box Office Mojo , the 1998 film cost an estimated $70 million to make and earned more than $482 million worldwide. Obviously, that budget didn't all go toward locating Ryan, but for this very serious investigation, we're putting the entire amount on the Boston native’s tab.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Then Hollywood Sent Him Into Space

I still remember watching Christopher Nolan's Interstellar in 2014 and being stunned when Damon popped up as Dr. Mann. His character had been stranded on a distant planet, and for a moment, he seemed like the heroic astronaut everyone hoped to find. Then we discovered how far he'd go to save himself. Let's just say I wouldn't trust that guy with my return ticket.

Interstellar carried a reported $165 million production budget and made about $681 million during its original worldwide run. That wasn't even the Hollywood A-lister's last expensive attempt to escape an inhospitable planet.

Just one year later, he starred in Ridley Scott's The Martian as Mark Watney, an astronaut accidentally left behind on Mars. This time, at least, he was somebody I actually wanted NASA to rescue. Between growing potatoes in Martian soil and McGyvering all sorts of stuff to survive , Watney made a strong case for keeping astronauts supplied with gardening equipment.

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The Martian cost approximately $108 million and earned more than $630 million globally. At that point, somebody at NASA should have asked Damon to stop accepting space assignments.

(Image credit: Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures)

Homer? More Like Homeward Bound

Then came The Odyssey, one of the biggest movies on the 2026 release calendar . Nolan cast Damon as Odysseus, the Greek king trying to return to Ithaca after the Trojan War. Considering how miserable Damon said he was during parts of filming , apparently getting home wasn't much easier for the actor than it was for his character. Monsters, storms, angry gods: no airports or baggage fees, and somehow getting home was still an absolute nightmare.

The epic reportedly cost $250 million to make and has earned a staggering $1.805 billion worldwide. Not too shabby for a page-to-screen adaptation of a text more than 2000 years old. Apparently, the ancient Greeks understood the frustration of a trip home taking way longer than expected.

Here's the grand total of the aforementioned four films: $70 million for Saving Private Ryan, $165 million for Interstellar, $108 million for The Martian, and $250 million for The Odyssey. That's $593 million in combined production budgets. My family's trip to Texas this past summer suddenly looks downright cheap.

For the record, these are entire movie budgets, not actual on-screen rescue costs. The four films have brought in roughly $3.6 billion at the global box office. I understand why executives keep approving these expensive trips.