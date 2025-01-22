I Think Jeopardy May Have Hit An All-Time High With Champions Wildcard Match-Up, And Even Former Winners Agree

It’s a fun time to be a sports fan, with just two NFL games remaining on the 2025 TV schedule before the Super Bowl and the NBA and NHL in the back halves of their seasons. For those of you who consider Jeopardy! not just one of the best game shows but the best sport out there, you also have to love what’s been going down on tournament season. My excitement as a daily viewer hit a fever pitch with the January 22 Champions Wildcard match, which saw an absolute shootout between two standout players in the current era of Jeopardy! . Don’t believe me? See what other champs had to say.

In Tuesday’s game, Second Chance Tournament winner Will Yancey took on former champs Jay Fisher and Evan Dorey with a spot in Thursday and Friday’s Champions Wildcard finals on the line. Unfortunately Fisher never got going, but he shouted out his competitors on Reddit , confirming how much fun it was watch the tennis match happening on either side of him:

It was amazing standing between you two as you battled it out. And more amazing to become friends with everybody.

Evan Dorey and Will Yancey had equally complimentary things to say about each other and their experience, as they commented:

Evan: What a fun game - have been excited for people to see it since the moment we finished filming; it will be a blast. Jay & Will were a pleasure to share the stage with. Hope everyone enjoys!

What a fun game - have been excited for people to see it since the moment we finished filming; it will be a blast. Jay & Will were a pleasure to share the stage with. Hope everyone enjoys! Will: Likewise brother. I’m thankful to share a stage with you and Jay and even more thankful to be your friend.

The competition between the data analytics director and the history lecturer ramped up in Double Jeopardy!, when Will Yancey hit a Daily Double in a strong category for him — The Bible. Just $1,000 off of Evan Dorey’s lead, Yancey bet it all, doubling his money to $21,600 while Dorey stood at $11,800. Just four clues later with Dorey in control, the second Daily Double was chosen and Dorey also went for the True Daily Double. He got it correct for a total of $26,800.

The energy was palpable — even watching from home — as Evan Dorey’s confidence was high, and the audience whooped in celebration. One of those audience members was Joey DeSena, who had competed on Monday’s episode and wrote:

This. Game. Literally one of the best games of Jeopardy I've ever seen in my life, and it was a privilege to watch from the audience. Will Weiss and I were sitting together and losing our minds at the high level of play involved here. Hearty congrats to Evan, Jay, and Will - great guys, all. Enjoy!

By the time we got to Final Jeopardy!, I know I wasn’t the only one wishing both competitors could move on to the next round, but alas, every sport has a winner and a loser (don’t come at me about ties). Evan Dorey was stumped by the final clue, but Will Yancey got it right, doubling his money yet again to finish with an impressive $52,000. Let’s just say he’s gotten people’s attention, as other former Jeopardy! champions chimed in:

Holy cow! What a great game! You were amazing out there, Evan! I’m glad I didn’t make any popcorn because I’m pretty sure I would have choked on a kernel or two with those true DDs. – Alicia Buffa

– Alicia Buffa I love love love when I watch a game of Jeopardy and I’m so in it I forget I’ve ever played it and I revert to just totally being a fan. All three players were just 🔥 … This game was every single thing that’s right about Jeopardy. – Alison Betts

– Alison Betts [Avengers voice] Well that just happened. – Marko Saric

– Marko Saric This game is Shakespeare in the original Klingon – Mehal Shah

It will be a pleasure to see Will Yancey again in the two-day Championship Wildcard final, which airs January 23-24 (check local listings for time and channel). I’m excited to see how he would match up against Jeopardy! ’s biggest winners from this season on the Tournament of Champions, but it’ll be quite the feat for another game this season to match what we just witnessed.