Even Though I Was Nervous For Ava's Future On Abbott Elementary After She Got Fired, Janelle James Wasn't (And I Totally Get Why)

I think it’s pretty fair to say that of all the shows that deliver genuine shocks, comedies don’t tend to regularly be among that category. However, the 2025 TV schedule bucked that trend with Abbott Elementary Season 4. Fans of the ABC hit (which is already one of the best sitcoms of all time , as far as many viewers are concerned) were indeed shocked and understandably displeased late in the season, when Ava was fired. I definitely count myself among the viewers who were very worried about the status of actress Janelle James in the wake of Ava’s ousting. But, it turns out that the comedian didn’t bat an eyelash at the news, and we know why.

What Did Janelle James Say About Her Thoughts After Hearing That Ava Would Be Fired?

Ava is an undeniable fan favorite among a cast filled with them, mostly because she’s unapologetically herself at all times and knows how to play whatever game is involved in every aspect of life. The character has developed a lot over four seasons, especially recently, so by the time she lost her job many felt that current Ava didn’t deserve to be fired.

While fans were nervous about Ava’s future on Abbott Elementary, Janelle James wasn’t, and I do understand why now. While speaking to the Los Angeles Times about hearing from Quinta Brunson that her character was going to lose her gig, James said:

So Quinta told me maybe a couple of days before, like, ‘You’re gonna get fired.’ I was like, ‘OK.’ I think I did say, like, ‘Oh, do I still get paid?’ Which I meant. Do I still get paid? Because I thought that meant I wasn’t gonna be in the show at all. So I’m like, ‘Can I just pop in and get paid or...? Just let me know.’

I cannot imagine an actor having a more relaxed attitude about finding out that their character, who’s the principal on one of the best school-set TV shows of all time, is losing their job. Can you? Well, along with James’ seriously Ava-coded response of simply wanting to know if and how she could still get paid, she was also well aware of being able to have trust in the Emmy-winning show ’s creative team. James added:

I wasn’t concerned about being off the show [permanently], because that didn’t make sense story-wise to me. I don’t know why they would have done that, and I don’t think she would have pitched it to me so casual if I was out of a job. But again, just trusting them, I was like, ‘Oh, if I’m getting fired, that means we about to shake something up, and I would love to see the reaction to it,’ which was fabulous. That was one of the best days of my life.

What an amazing, can-do, look-towards-the-future, Ava-type of attitude, right? Luckily, everyone’s favorite fashionable principal did get her job back , so hopefully we’ll have many more years of Ava’s smarts and sass to come.