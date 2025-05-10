There Was A Pretty Cool Easter Egg With Ava's Firing And Rehiring On Abbott Elementary That You May Not Have Noticed

While Ava’s look changes frequently on Abbott Elementary, it went through some big changes as she dealt with getting fired and eventually being re-hired . Included in that change was her various hair styles, and it turns out that’s actually a pretty cool Easter egg that alludes to the principal’s mentality during this time. So, when I spoke with the show’s Makeup Department Head and hair designer Moira Frazier, she told me all about how Ava’s hair evolved through this time and the meaning behind it.

As I watched the final episodes of Abbott’s fourth season on the 2025 TV schedule , I was wondering how Ava’s changes in looks reflected how she was feeling. This thought really took over when Ava got fired and Gregory took over as the interim principal . So, I asked Moira Frazier about the changes in Janelle James’ looks for these episodes in particular, and she started out her explanation by telling me:

We wanted to tell a story that was a little bit unique for her this season, and this season, that uniqueness, even though she's bold and do a different wig every episode, that type of thing, we wanted to kind of scale it back. Because, remember, in Season 3, she was really trying to be grounded in her ‘I'm the principal’ role at Abbott Elementary. In Season 4, she wanted to be taken a lot more seriously. So we went with more of the calm, cool, collective styles, yet still bold and still able to stand out.

If you watch this season of Abbott with a Hulu subscription , you’ll see Ava rocking a burgundy ombre look, her signature long black straight hair, and even a lighter, slightly blonder moment. That lighter look came right after she was fired in the episode “Music Class.”

Frazier told me it was done to clearly show Ava’s new situation and make a statement, as she explained:

So when she got released from her job, and then, because she took one for the team, like a leader does, but when she got released from her job, and then was able to bounce back or come back on her day off to collect all her things, it was just refreshing for her to make that statement. And we wanted to make that statement with the bold hair.

Not long after that, Ava was eventually rehired as the principal of Abbott, and with it came another hair change. However, this time, it wasn’t totally new. Frazier explained they took the two signature looks they’d developed for James’ character this season and “elevated” them a bit.

This helped assert Ava’s place at the school and show off her confidence, power and maturity. As the hair designer said, it told the audience that Principal Coleman is “still that girl.” Speaking to that point, and using James’ ombre burgundy wig as an example, Frazier said:

This season, I introduced an ombre burgundy type color, which was a very deep and vibrant color that kind of goes into the maturity of Ava's character and how she has matured, even until now. So when the light hits it, you can see that pop of color. Even though it's on the ends, it kind of gives that pop of color, that pop of confidence, like ‘I'm still that girl, don’t play with me.’ So coming back into that, that's kind of what we played on, between her ombre look as well as her nice, sleek, classic hero Ava look, which is the long 26 inches, whether it's a side part or even a middle part.

Overall, it’s fascinating how much hair, just like wardrobe and makeup, can say about where someone’s at.

