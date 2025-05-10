There Was A Pretty Cool Easter Egg With Ava's Firing And Rehiring On Abbott Elementary That You May Not Have Noticed
Look closely at this evolution!
While Ava’s look changes frequently on Abbott Elementary, it went through some big changes as she dealt with getting fired and eventually being re-hired. Included in that change was her various hair styles, and it turns out that’s actually a pretty cool Easter egg that alludes to the principal’s mentality during this time. So, when I spoke with the show’s Makeup Department Head and hair designer Moira Frazier, she told me all about how Ava’s hair evolved through this time and the meaning behind it.
As I watched the final episodes of Abbott’s fourth season on the 2025 TV schedule, I was wondering how Ava’s changes in looks reflected how she was feeling. This thought really took over when Ava got fired and Gregory took over as the interim principal. So, I asked Moira Frazier about the changes in Janelle James’ looks for these episodes in particular, and she started out her explanation by telling me:
If you watch this season of Abbott with a Hulu subscription, you’ll see Ava rocking a burgundy ombre look, her signature long black straight hair, and even a lighter, slightly blonder moment. That lighter look came right after she was fired in the episode “Music Class.”
Frazier told me it was done to clearly show Ava’s new situation and make a statement, as she explained:
Not long after that, Ava was eventually rehired as the principal of Abbott, and with it came another hair change. However, this time, it wasn’t totally new. Frazier explained they took the two signature looks they’d developed for James’ character this season and “elevated” them a bit.
This helped assert Ava’s place at the school and show off her confidence, power and maturity. As the hair designer said, it told the audience that Principal Coleman is “still that girl.” Speaking to that point, and using James’ ombre burgundy wig as an example, Frazier said:
Overall, it’s fascinating how much hair, just like wardrobe and makeup, can say about where someone’s at.
Ava really went through it this season on Abbott Elementary, and I love that her look evolved and changed alongside her. It’s just more proof of why this series is one of the best sitcoms, because it cares about the details and uses little Easter eggs and details like this to clue us into where a character is at and how they’re feeling.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
