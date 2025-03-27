Abbott Elementary's Janelle James Finally Opened Up About Ava's Firing, And Her Reaction To It Was So Ava-Coded

Spoilers for Abbott Elementary are below! Read with caution, and catch up on the ABC sitcom with a Hulu subscription .

Last week, after Abbott Elementary aired on the 2025 TV schedule, fans were in shock because the school's principal, Ava, was fired. Now, the show is moving forward without her in that position, and the actress who plays her, Janelle James, is opening up about it all. And let me tell you, her thoughts on the matter are very Ava-coded.

In the episode “Audit,” Ava and the Abbott Elementary staff attempted to hide all the school supplies they got from a local golf course in exchange for their silence about their non-union labor. When the school district became aware of the blackmail dealings and threatened that those responsible would be suspended, Ava gallantly took the fall but was fired for it.

Now, following the first episode where Ava wasn't the principal, Janelle James is telling the story about finding out her character's fate with Variety . I’ve got to say, this sounds exactly like something Ava Coleman would say:

I was told about it a week before. Quinta told me, because she wouldn’t do me like that to find out during the table read. I think that’s when you’re actually being fired, is when you find out at the table read, or so I’ve heard. So yeah, she told me a week before. I was like, do I still get paid? And she said yeah. I was excited, because I trust her and I trust the writers. I knew it would be for a reason and that it would lead to exciting developments.

“Do I still get paid?” is so Ava-coded! Janelle James’s unapologetic, blunt humor is exactly why we love her in Abbott Elementary. Plus, as long as the talented actress is still working and part of one of the best sitcoms of all time , I'll be OK.

Overall, I'm thrilled that the actress has faith that “exciting developments” will come to her despite the dramatic character change and that she's handling it with some Ava flair.

Plus, even though Ava’s time as principal of Abbott Elementary may be over, it doesn’t mean Janelle James’s role on the ABC sitcom is. Fortunately, she shared some good news on that front that's helping me breathe easier, too:

One of our producers already said that I’ll be back, and I hate that [he didn’t leave it a surprise]. But I will be around in some capacity. But will I be back to the school? Who knows?

In last night’s episode, “Music Class,” our theory that Gregory would replace Ava proved to be correct. Meanwhile, Ava has seemingly moved on as a motivational speaker and doesn't feel the need to fight for her job. But like James said to Variety, despite “killing it” as a public speaker, it will be interesting to see if she tries to go back to the school.

Janelle James’s Ava-coded response to her character getting fired was on point! As long as the comedian continues getting paid and has a place on Abbott Elementary, we can all be happy. Ava has become a fan-favorite character in Season 4, as we've been shown glimpses of the social media-savvy glamour queen's love for education and her staff, whether she likes to admit it or not. So, I'd imagine her journey down that road isn't over yet...

We can see the direction that James’s character is heading in new episodes of Abbott Elementary on Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC or you can stream them the next day on Hulu.