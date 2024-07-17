The 76th Emmy Nominees: A Full List

Awards Season is always a fun one for cinephiles, but the television industry has been just as big and popular in recent years. Just like the 2023 Emmys, those of us who binge watch shows have been curious to see which titles might get recognized this year. The Emmys have officially revealed this year's nominations, including titles like The Bear.

The Emmy Awards recognize all sorts of TV content, including dramas, comedies, limited series, and reality TV. In the latter category, The Traitors host Alan Cumming was nominated for his stellar, campy work on the competition series, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. Let's break down all the noms:

Best Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Oustanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Dominic West, The Crown

Oustanding Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira ,Shōgun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Oustanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in The Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in The Shadow

Oustanding Lead Actor In a Comedy Series

Matt Berry, What We Do In The Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Resevation Dogs

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders In The Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in The Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Carol Burnett, Palm Roayle

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in The Building

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher

66th Grammy Awards

The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady

The Oscars

76th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Billy Joel: The 100th - Live At Madison Square Garden

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

There are also a number of Creative Arts Emmy Nominations, which will be rewarded in a event separate from the Emmys telecast. While we wait to find out who won, check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.