The 76th Emmy Nominees: A Full List
The 2024 Emmy Nominations are here including major noms for The Bear.
Awards Season is always a fun one for cinephiles, but the television industry has been just as big and popular in recent years. Just like the 2023 Emmys, those of us who binge watch shows have been curious to see which titles might get recognized this year. The Emmys have officially revealed this year's nominations, including titles like The Bear.
The Emmy Awards recognize all sorts of TV content, including dramas, comedies, limited series, and reality TV. In the latter category, The Traitors host Alan Cumming was nominated for his stellar, campy work on the competition series, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. Let's break down all the noms:
Best Drama Series
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Oustanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Dominic West, The Crown
Oustanding Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai, Shogun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira ,Shōgun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Oustanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in The Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in The Shadow
Oustanding Lead Actor In a Comedy Series
Matt Berry, What We Do In The Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building
Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Resevation Dogs
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders In The Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Paul Rudd, Only Murders in The Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Carol Burnett, Palm Roayle
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in The Building
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofía Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher
66th Grammy Awards
The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady
The Oscars
76th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Billy Joel: The 100th - Live At Madison Square Garden
Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic
Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
Trevor Noah: Where Was I
There are also a number of Creative Arts Emmy Nominations, which will be rewarded in a event separate from the Emmys telecast. While we wait to find out who won, check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.