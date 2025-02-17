Abbott Elementary's Ava Has Become My Favorite Character, But Not For The Reason You Probably Think

I did not have this on my 2025 bingo card, but here we are—singing the praises of Ava at Abbott Elementary.

Okay, wait, that makes it sound like I haven't loved her for years already, and that's a lie. I do love her, don't get me wrong, and I have. But she was never quite my favorite character.

I look forward to Abbott Elementary every year now. As one of the few television shows that comes back consistently, it's a joy in my life and always makes me happy when I see it on the 2025 TV schedule . But for years, I've been more of a fan of Gregory . I've talked about how much I adore him, his character, and everything else.

And truthfully, I still do. I'm a romantic at heart, and seeing him with Janine and the way they react and everything else always makes me swoon and die a little inside because love is impressive to me (as I write this on Valentine's Day). But Ava has been slowly creeping her way into my favorite character bracket – and it's not for the reason that I'm sure all of you think. Let's talk about it.

(Spoiler Alert: This article contains some specifics about events that have taken place on Abbott Elementary through Season 4.)

(Image credit: ABC)

Obviously, We All Love Her For How Sassy She Is

Yes, Ava is sassy, and we love her for it. I won't deny that fact at all.

Ava is a breath of fresh air for someone like me. I watch a lot of television—I'd say I watch more television than movies—just because I work from home and don't get to go out as often as I'd like. TV and I are best buds that go way back. Watching a lot of television leads me to enjoy a lot of characters, and many do not give me the same relief that Ava gives me.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Trust me when I say I do love my favorite fantasy TV shows and their strong and resilient female protagonists. I also adore my leads in some of the best sci-fi TV shows out there, like Rebecca Ferguson in Silo, who is so bright it almost makes me feel inadequate. Hell, I could even point to my favorite female anime characters , who are badass, and I cheer for them every time I watch a show.

But Ava is just Ava. And that's a great thing. There's no drama about her except that she's just who she is, and she is unapologetically herself, and I cherish that about her. She knows what she wants, and she isn't afraid to get it, and she makes jokes about doing it, too. And I like her because she feels realistic. She feels like the type of person that I would run into. She's honestly the kind of friend I'd want.

Can she be shady? Sure, but honestly, she's a ride-or-die for the people she cares about. She will do anything to help them out – which is what leads me to my next point.

(Image credit: ABC)

But Over Season 4, I've Started To Love Her Resilience And Creativity Way More

I just love how she solves problems. It gives me ideas for solving problems, and that's the kind of support I need in my life. Seriously.

Season 4 has given me a new side of Ava that has actually made me understand her much better as a person. Throughout the first three seasons of this show, to me, she was just the sassy principal, and yeah, she had her moments that shined through, but not as much as this season.

Now, we have seen so much more of her. We've dug deeper into her personal life with her father and how she's a little estranged from her family, which adds to the complexities of her character and explains so much of who she is. But we've also seen her resilience and will to get things done.

They're never entirely morally correct, but she gets things done. That It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover , where she worked with Mac to blackmail the district, is honestly one of her best moments for me because, yes, we love a woman who is able to twist the system that likes to mess with her school as well. She's smart and confident, and I love it.

She's stronger than she's ever been because we're seeing more of her than ever before. Even in the latest episode, "District Budget Meeting," she's still just herself, demanding things, but in the end, she pulls a fast one and decides to split what she's receiving with the other schools in the district.

Was it for brownie points or because she really felt bad for her rival? I'm not sure, but to me, it doesn't matter—it once again just shows who she really is and peels back another layer we didn't see before.

(Image credit: ABC)

Honestly, I Hope Season 5 Digs Deeper Into Her Complex Personality

Season 5 for Abbott Elementary is already confirmed , and honestly, I really hope we get to see way more of Ava in general—more of who she is now—because I'm feeling well-fed with her character developments.

I love Janine and Gregory's relationship , and I like the other characters as well and how they're growing, but Ava is my top priority, and I genuinely hope we get to see a whole lot more of her as time goes on. I'm digging the vibes that they're putting down – and I'm here for the school bus ride to Abbott.

As of this writing, there are still episodes of Season 4 premiering, so if you're not caught up with Ava's hijinks, be sure to go and check it out. And maybe you'll come back loving her just as much as I do.