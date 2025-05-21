As Todd And Julie Chrisley Remain In Prison, The Family's New TV Project Has Officially Been Ordered To Series

It’s been over two years since Chrisley Knows Best was canceled by USA Network after a 10-season run. However, the Georgia-based brood at the center of the series has remained a topic of conversation due to the legal issues surrounding parents Todd and Julie. The Chrisleys were found guilty of tax evasion and other offenses in 2022 and reported to prison the following year. All the while, the rest of their relatives have been looking to get back into the reality TV game, and they’ve now officially landed their follow-up series.

The longtime reality TV stars are officially moving from USA Network to Lifetime, as their brand-new show has been ordered to series. Set to headline the show are siblings Savannah, Chase, Grayson and Chloe Chrisley, along with their grandmother, Nanny Faye. As of right now, the production doesn’t have a formal title and is only being referred to as The Untitled Chrisleys Project. While prospective viewers may not know what the final name is, they have been treated to a tease of what the show will entail.

People released the official synopsis for the series, which conveys the notion that “the Chrisleys don’t know best anymore, but they’re doing their best to be there for each other.” Based on the description, the show will explore the family’s new reality, as Julie and Todd remain behind bars and have limited communication with their loved ones. The married couple’s absence is just one aspect of the show, though, as the kids' other personal issues will be highlighted:

While Savannah maintains custody of her younger siblings, Chloe and Grayson, she has been fighting tirelessly for a Presidential pardon to free her parents. Meanwhile, Chase is addressing some life struggles while building his new business and navigating his relationship with girlfriend Jodi.

The past several years were filled with speculation regarding what the Chrisleys’ next TV venture would be. By August 2023, it was confirmed that a new show would be produced in some form, with Todd reportedly “thrilled” that his family would return to the small screen. There was also talk as to whether he and Julie would be involved in some form or fashion. While they’re alluded to in the synopsis, it doesn’t seem likely that the incarcerated pair will actually appear in person.

An element of the new show that may stand out to Chrisley Knows Best fans is the fact that a few notable members of the family aren’t listed as being involved. More specifically, those people are Todd’s oldest children, Lindsie and Kyle, whom he shares with ex-wife Teresa Terry. Based on what’s been said by Savannah, she and Lindsie don't really talk. Meanwhile, Kyle has dealt with legal issues in recent years, which is what prompted his parents to adopt his daughter, Chloe.

Julie and Todd Chrisley were sentenced to seven and 12-year prison sentences in 2022 and, since reporting, they’ve served time in facilities located in Kentucky and Florida. Savannah has been advocating for them while also weighing in on her family’s reality TV prospects. Savannah’s most recent update arrived in February 2025, at which point she said she was taking her time to find a “comfortable” situation for her and her family. Now, it would seem they have the opportunity to share their experiences as they so choose.

The Untitled Chrisley Project is set to premiere on Lifetime sometime later this year as part of the 2025 TV schedule. In the meantime, Chrisley Knows Best is available to stream with a Peacock subscription.