Pop Star Aaron Carter Is Dead At 34

Aaron Carter, the singer who rose to prominence as a pop star in the late 90s, has died. The performer was reportedly found dead in a bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California on Saturday. As of this writing, local authorities are investigating the situation. Carter was 34 at the time of his passing.

News of the music star's was broken by TMZ , which reports that local law enforcement received a call around 11 a.m. on Saturday. Said caller allegedly phoned about a male having drowned in a tub. Homicide detectives arrived to the scene to ascertain the situation. The news outlet also states that there’s currently no indication as to whether there was foul play involved in the singer-turned rapper's death.

Aaron Carter was born on December 7, 1987 in Tampa, Florida. The younger brother of Backstreet Boys alum Nick Carter, Aaron began his musical career in earnest as a member of the band Dead End. By 1997 (when he was only 9 years old) he went solo, signed a record contract and released his first album. The self-titled music compilation went gold in several countries before it was released in the U.S. in 1998. The star would eventually find increased fame in the immediate years that followed.

By 2000, the performer had practically become a household name, thanks to his second album – Aaron's Party (Come Get It). Many might remember that it included a number of hit singles like “I Want Candy” and “That’s How I Beat Shaq.” 2001 saw the release of his next album, Oh, Aaron, which was highlighted by the track of the same name. The CD also marked the first time that the star had ever collaborated with famous older brother Nick Carter.

The musical talent also had a firm impact on the film and TV realms. It was in 2001 that he notably appeared on a holiday episode of Lizzie McGuire, which can currently be viewed by Disney+ subscription-holders. He’d also make several appearances on Nickelodeon’s All That and perform the theme song for PBS’ animated historical series, Liberty’s Kids. He’d also work with the former kids entertainment entity for the hit movie Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius by contributing multiple songs to its soundtrack. You can see the music video for one of those hits, “Leave It Up to Me,” down below:

In the later years of his career, Aaron Carter delved into rap music, though he didn’t find as much in that arena. The star also began to make headlines more due to his personal life as opposed to his artistry. In 2006, many were shocked when the 18-year-old Carter proposed to Playboy Bunny Kari Ann Peniche. He also caught the public’s attention when getting open about his sexuality, as he came out as bisexual in an honest note. And just under a year ago, Carter’s relationship with on and off girlfriend Melanie Martin caused a stir on social media.

The singer is survived by his son, Prince, along with his mother, brother Nick, twin sister Angel and other sister B.J. He’s preceded in death by his father and sister Leslie. It’s truly sad to hear that the former teen idol has passed. He truly helped to define a generation of music, and he’ll surely be missed.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Aaron Carter during this unfortunate time.