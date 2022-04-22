Is Ethan Hawke's 'Moon Knight' Character Really Doctor Doom?
By Sean O'Connell , Katie Hughes published
Watch as Managing Editor Sean O'Connell breaks down several theories as to who 'Moon Knight's' Arthur Harrow really is.
One of the biggest questions fans have coming out of Disney+'s “Moon Knight” series so far is “Who is Ethan Hawke’s Arthur Harrow, really?” Like most fans, we know there has to be more to the villain than the one-off comic book character he's named after, and a lot of theories online have pinpointed some BIG similarities between Harrow and the iconic Marvel villain, Doctor Victor Von Doom. CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor is here to give some credence to those theories, but he has another theory that makes way more sense.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro
01:00 - Doctor Doom Theories & Evidence
02:57 - Why We Don’t Think He’s Doom
04:50 - Anubis Theory & Evidence
08:08 - What Anubis Means For ‘Moon Knight’
10:20 - Outro
Managing Director at CinemaBlend. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
