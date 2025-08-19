Surprise! Tom Felton Dropped In On Some Harry Potter Fans For A Cute Chocolate Frog Card Photoshoot

No matter the amount of time since the OG Harry Potter kids completed the 8-part movie saga, the Wizarding World remains a part of their lives. While others have moved on or distanced themselves from the iconic series, Tom Felton has continued to be one of HP's biggest supporters. Unlike his onscreen counterpoint Draco Malfoy, Felton always seems to intentionally take time for his fans. His latest moment includes a surprise pop in on some fans and a sweet photoshoot.

As the Harry Potter franchise continues to grow via original stories, theme parks, and new adaptations like the upcoming Harry Potter TV show , the 37-year-old has always taken time for the amassing fanbase. His latest afternoon surprising Potterheads was at The Harajuku opening of a Harry Potter Shop. The impromptu hang was posted to Instagram and is filled with smiles, screams and an adorable photo op. Check it out here, and Felton’s wry stipulation for taking a picture with him:

This video is as adorable as the chocolate frog prop! From him explaining what’s going on to popping into the room and greeting the crowd, it may just be sweeter than the treats that can be bought. My favorite though, and what makes me respect the Draco actor even more is that he has a good sense of humor while there, the photo requirement got me good.

Speaking of appreciation, Tom Felton followers praised his commitment to continuing to show up for fans as well as the continuing real life wizard dealings. Here are just a few of the comments highlighting the warmness of The Borrowers actor:

Some people hate that he still cares a lot about HP, but I find it wholesome. Would love to meet him one day - imkeziahcheung

I just love how he never got over Harry Potter… we didn’t either - vanyathais

Singlehandedly keeping the fandom alive, I love you🥹- _saraelcheikh_

Love it. He's been the actor that honestly loves and believes in the HP universe the most ❤️- claudia.mr.pinheiro

Seeing this make me want to watch harry potter again 🥹- nuurkumala

Like the last commenter, the video does make me want to revisit the OG movies with my Max subscription . Felton and co. parted ways with the 8-part series in 2011, and fourteen years later, he’s as invested as ever. Clearly, as others have said above, he champions the fandom and has kept it alive for over a decade. And it seems like the In Secret alumni is down for most any Hogwarts happenings, other than Potter fan fiction , which, who can blame him?

As said, while Draco Malfoy was a darker part of the Harry Potter movies, the actor behind him remains one of the IPs brightest stars. This wasn’t his first stop by, he also surprised fans at the Chicago HP shop . His consistently present persona honoring anyone’s admiration for the JK Rowling universe is just incredible. And he seems to honor his own, his emotional reprisal of Draco Malfoy on Broadway for The Cursed Child proves his Potter love runs deep.

Where will Felton's dedication for Harry Potter surprise fans next? Who knows, but this chocolate frog photoshoot has certainly become a highlight for many of them.