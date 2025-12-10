IT: Welcome To Derry's Most Tragic Death So Far Hit Me Even Harder When Combined With Marge's Big Fan Theory

Spoilers below for the latest episode of IT: Welcome to Derry, so be warned if you haven't yet watched on HBO or via HBO Max subscription.

When the seventh installment of IT: Welcome to Derry wasn’t busy dropping fun easter eggs or introducing audiences to the “real” Bob Gray, it was breaking my tar-black heart. In the first place, the penultimate episode tackled one of the most controversial mass murders in all of Stephen King’s bibliography: the Black Spot massacre, which resulted in the deaths of multiple soldiers and civilians. But with no disrespect to any of the Black characters who suffered the fatal whims of Clint Bowers, the most heartbreaking death was that of young Rich Santos.

One of the most suave child characters in the history of TV, Rich was a fibbing sweetheart with a fixed crush on Matilda Lawler’s Marge. Unfortunately, once the Black Spot started to burn up, neither was able to find a proper exit, and Rich then came up with the idea for Marge to hide inside a toppled refrigerator to get away from the smoke and the direct heat. A great and honorable idea, but one that ultimately also led to li’l dude’s death by fire. (Or smoke inhalation, most likely.)

It was already going to be sad, just from his obvious moves to sacrifice himself for her survival. But then they went and had that heart-to-heart conversation, where they could hear each other’s every word despite all of the chaotic noise in the background. That part didn’t make much sense, but whenever the words are as sweet as everything Rich told Marge, it’s allowed!

How That Fan Theory About Marge Makes Rich's Death Even More Heartbreaking

For those unaware, quite a few IT: Welcome to Derry fans are holding onto the belief that Marge grows up to take on a different nickname, Maggie, and later becomes the mother of one Richie Tozier. Beyond the first name, this theory ties into the importance of Marge's coke-bottle glasses, which are reminiscent of Richie's.

But where oh where could Marge have come up with such a name? Oh yeah, probably from the li'il dude who kept her safe by lying down atop the fridge's door, making her escape impossible. (While also making his own escape impossible.) What better way to pay tribute to her martyr than by naming her son after him? If that is indeed the case, then it adds a whole new layer on top of Richie's storyline, tying back to his mother's first love.

The HBO series also tied into the two IT films by identifying Madeleine Stowe's character as the mysteryious Mrs. Kersh, whose persona was entirely an IT construct in the second movie.

Of course, this could all be hogwash and just some extremely coincidetal circumstances where Marge is concerned. Until the show sets up that reveal specifically, we'll just have to keep guessing.

IT: Welcome to Derry is set to wrap its Season 1 run on Sunday, December 14, at 9:00 p.m.