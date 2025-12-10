Fallout Season 2 Is Setting Up Some Huge Reunions, And Star Ella Purnell Teased That Norm Will Meet One Of Her ‘Favorite Characters’

It’s almost time for fans to return to the world of Fallout, as the sci-fi dramedy series that took the TV world by storm in 2024 is on the cusp of returning for its second season. Based on what’s been shared about the new episodes (which will be streamable with a Prime Video subscription), they’ll tackle additional lore from the video game-birthed franchise. Of course, that’ll include further adventures with Ella Purnell’s Lucy MacLean. And, as Purnell recently told CinemaBlend, fans should also expect some exciting reunions and more.

A former inhabitant of Vault 33, Lucy has come a long way and, as a result, she’s been separated from many of the people she held dear. That includes her younger brother, Norm (Moisés Arias), as of the Season 1 finale, was still in Vault 31 after discovering a massive secret. When Ella Purnell caught up with CB to discuss Fallout Season 2, she didn’t gush so much about Lucy’s arc as she did Norm’s, and there’s a keen reason why she’s so high on it:

The storyline that I didn't think about as much as I should have when we were filming it – because I was overwhelmed but since I've been watching it, I am so touched by – is Norm's storyline. I'm really glad you brought it up. Norm is — he's experiencing what Lucy experienced in Season 1, and I think I just didn't really think about how important that was when we're filming it and how exciting that was filming it.

During that first season, Norm arguably has one of the most interesting storylines. As Lucy leaves Vault 33 to look for their father, Hank, Norm grapples with the aftermath of a raider attack on their vault. In time, the young man conducts an investigation that eventually leads him to learn something massive about the mysterious Vault 32. What Norm discovers is that the vault contains cryogenically frozen Vault-Tec (who were put in stasis before the Great War) and that his dad is one of them.

The robotic overseer, Bud, prevents Norm from leaving the vault, given the knowledge he possesses, and offers him the chance to use one of the sleeping pods. While Fallout Season 1’s ending doesn’t reveal Norm’s choice, Ella Purnell’s comments suggest he may find his way out of the Vault and onto the surface world. Whatever the case, it sounds like Norm is going to cross paths with some notable players within the show, according to Purnell:

He gets to meet some of my favorite characters. I think, in Episode 4 or 5, he meets one of my favorite characters, and I was like, I literally cheered. I was sitting by myself watching it, and I cheered out loud. So I was like, ‘Oh, I forgot that they meet.’ [And seeing] them together on screen, it's so fun. It's so exciting. I think the audience are gonna — it's like a big bowl of soup, watching everybody come together. It's like, what you've been waiting for for so long. It's really exciting.

(Image credit: Lorenzo Sisti/Prime Video)

The first of those “favorite characters” that comes to my mind is the Ghoul (who’s played by a makeup-covered Walton Goggins). The notion of Norm sharing screen time with the mutated gunslinger is very exciting to me, and I hope it happens. Of course, there’s also the possibility of Norm somehow meeting the newly knighted Maximus. Regardless, I’m eager to see what new relationships the younger MacLean sibling forges moving forward.

Ella Purnell may have said Season 2 wasn’t easy to shoot at times, but it sounds like she’s absolutely pumped for what’s to come, and there are plenty of possibilities. As it stands, Lucy and the Ghoul (who was formerly Cooper Howard) are tracking the villainous Hank, who may know the whereabouts of Howard’s family. (A Cooper clan meetup would mark another big reunion for the show.) There’s surely going to be a lot at stake, which would mean our heroes would have to rely on allies (both old and new) to persevere.

Fallout Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on December 17 amid the 2025 TV schedule. From there, episodes will be released on a weekly basis.