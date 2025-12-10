South Park Just Dropped A Clip For Its Christmas Special, And I'm Excited For One Major Development

South Park has had a monumental run in 2025 that's referenced everything from the President of the United States to the children's show Bluey, and it's looking like the show will finish strong in its final episode for the year. We have a clip and synopsis ahead of the December 10th episode, and I can't wait for what's being set up.

It looks like the antichrist is on the way, as "The Crap Out" hints that Satan will finally have the baby that's been teased all season. Take a look at the clip, which shows parodied versions of the President and Vice President working as bell ringers for the Salvation Army:

That's a pretty vague clip, and I'm not even going to guess why they're collecting money, but I'm so ready to see this episode. The meta joke that "South Park sucks" because it's gotten too political feels like it could come up again, what with Stan previously making that complaint before attempting to use it to launch a Cryptocurrency scheme.

"The Crap Out" gave a bit more context than the clip, but only just a bit. One thing that seems clear is that this will be the year's Christmas special, but what has me most amped is the arrival of the antichrist:

Satan’s due, Stan’s praying, and only a Christmas miracle can deliver the Antichrist on time.

There's no shortage of iconic South Park Christmas episodes, and with it previously established that Satan will be having a "butt baby" I can't help but wonder if one iconic character is making a return. It's been a while since Mr. Hankey has been on the show, and with the holidays approaching, wouldn't now be the perfect time for him to say "hidey ho?"

Mr. Hankey hasn't had a significant role in South Park since the 2018 episode "The Problem With Poo," in which he was fired from the Christmas pageant after a series of inappropriate tweets. The storyline, which largely mimicked the events that led to Roseanne Barr being fired from her revival, was the last major storyline the character was a part of.

Could Mr. Hankey come back as the antichrist and somehow play a significant role in a future season of South Park? Only Matt Stone and Trey Parker know the answer to that, and I'm just content to see where this story goes. That said, if Mr. Hankey comes back in some major character role that mimics when Mr. Garrison was parading around, I'd be down for something like that.

South Park will air its upcoming episode on Comedy Central on Wednesday, December 10th at 10:00 p.m. ET. I'm sure the show has something grand planned for its big send-off, though I'm ultimately just hoping the season-long payoff to Satan's pregnancy ends up being as fun as the rest of the season has been thus far.