Magic Mountain Is Removing Two Classic Rides, Including One With A Connection To Disneyland

Nobody likes to see a popular amusement park attraction closed, but among fans, the scale of the frustration is about on par with the scale of the attraction. The bigger the ride, the more people are upset. When Six Flags knocked down Kingda Ka, fans wept over the record-breaking coaster's end.

It’s unlikely anybody will bat much of an eye at the news that two “kiddie” rides are scheduled for demolition at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Southern California, a park better known for extreme roller coasters. However, there is reason to take note, as one of the rides has quite a history. It dates back decades and even connects to the origins of Disneyland.

Two Magic Mountain “Kiddie Rides” Are Set For Demotion

Los Angeles’ KTLA has the report that Magic Mountain has pulled permits for the demolition of two attractions. While the attractions are not named, one is apparently described as a “steel swing ride,” while the other is called a “steel kids roller coaster.” These descriptions would seem to be describing, respectively, the Tweety Bird-themed Tweety’s Escape and the Magic Flyer roller coaster.

It’s unclear if anything is specifically planned to replace these attractions. Construction is currently underway on a brand new “first of its kind” coaster that’s being described as a “suspended motorbike coaster.” It’s possible that these removals have to do with that construction, though they could be unrelated.

It’s also unclear if either of these attractions will have any future. While they are to be removed, they are small enough that they could easily be transported elsewhere rather than be destroyed. I really hope that happens with at least one of the rides, because the Magic Flyer is a piece of history.

Magic Flyer’s Original Home Was A Major Influence For Disneyland

The Magic Flyer at Magic Mountain has a history of its own. It's 70 years old itself, and before it was installed at Magic Mountain in 1970, it was known as the Little Dipper at its previous home, Beverly Park (aka Kiddieland) in Los Angeles, which was open from 1943 to 1974.

In 1945, David Bradley purchased the park from its previous owners. He had the Little Dipper built himself, one of the earliest steel roller coasters ever constructed, long before it became common. He made Beverly Park so popular with area families that eventually his wife, Bernice, quit her job to help run the park. She had previously been employed at the Walt Disney Studios.

The story goes that when Walt discovered that Bernice, the head of Story Research, had left the company to work at Beverly Park, Walt decided to see the park for himself. Walt had already been contemplating an amusement venture himself and became friends with David as he picked the owner’s brain about various aspects of running a park. Walt would take his daughters to Beverly Park many times in the ensuing years as he continued to do his own research, including talking to kids about what they liked best. What Walt Disney learned at Beverly Park had a direct influence on what Disneyland would become.

One thing Walt wouldn't embrace, at least initially, was roller coasters. Disneyland wouldn't see one of those until several years after it opened. However, when the Matterhorn Bobsleds were created, designer Bob Gurr would use steel, just like the Little Dipper.

I certainly hope that Magic Flyer/Little Dipper isn’t going to be gone forever. Hopefully somebody with a small amusement park can pick it up and put it to use. It was designed to be a portable coaster, so even a non-permanent location could use it, and they’d have a heck of a story. If nobody wants to run it, maybe call the Walt Disney Archives. They could probably snag a piece of their own history for not a lot of money.