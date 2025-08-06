It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 17 Is Not My Favorite Season, But I Want To Talk About What Works About It Thus Far

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is one of the best comedy TV shows ever. However, it’s not flawless. There have been many questionable seasons. Season 17 may be one of the most divisive yet. Nevertheless, the Paddy’s Pub gang continues to provide so much entertainment with their shenanigans.

It’s challenging for any show to maintain its high quality for such a long time. Therefore, it’s understandable that not every episode will meet the standard. Consequently, it’s sometimes just nice to see shows take bold and brave chances. The reckless abandonment that It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has this season is one of the many strong aspects of it.

Warning: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 Episode 1-5 Spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 17 Is A Lot More Experimental, Which Makes Me Admire The Bravery

It’s Always Sunny has been on for 17 seasons, so to keep things fresh, it has to take some chances, and it’s been taking a lot of them this year. Almost every one of the first five episodes has attempted something we haven’t seen on the series before, or taken things to even further extremes. To be frank, it hasn’t all worked.

Some extremes have been a little too much. There are choices in Episode 5 of the season, “The Gang Goes to a Dog Track,” that feel one step too far. Nevertheless, I would rather watch a series that makes bold moves than shows that are always afraid to do things differently. A show that never steps out of its comfort zone becomes formulaic and stale. You cannot call It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 boring or too safe.

It kicks the safety net straight to hell, where the Gang belongs at this point. It starts the season off with the highly anticipated second half of the Sunny and Abbott Elementary crossover. Even though that episode makes some pretty unexpected choices , it’s pretty tame in comparison to the four episodes that follow. Season 17 has just become more unhinged with every episode. I love it.

I am almost afraid to see how far it plans to go by the end of the season. However, I would rather have that fear than no expectations, or know the rest of the season will be dull. Give me all these insane choices over a show where you can predict every line and story.

The Guest Stars And Cameos Have Been Some Of The Show’s Best

This may be a controversial and daring statement, but I think Alex Wolff’s guest appearance as Simon in Season 17, Episode 2, “Frank is in a Coma,” may be one of the best . Simon is here for a good time and not a long time. He’s ridiculously unhinged, so much so that he freaks Charlie (Charlie Day), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), and Mac (Rob McElhenney) out. They’re all different levels of mentally unstable, yet Simon is way too much for them.

I want more characters like that on this show. Characters whom the Gang cannot corrupt because they’re already beyond salvation. We often see the Gang destroy people, and sometimes see people destroy them, mainly Frank (Danny Devito), but it’s nice to see some new character who can make them go, yeah, that’s a bit too far.

The Lawyer (Brian Unger) is one of my favorite Sunny recurring characters. I always do a bit of a fist pump in the air when I see him. Therefore, I was ecstatic when he appeared on Episode 3, “Mac and Dennis Become EMTs.” This isn’t my favorite usage of the Lawyer thus far, but it’s still always great to see him.

Additionally, the Abbott Elementary cast appearing in the season opener remains a highlight. Seeing them a little grimy and darker really showed they weren’t in Kansas anymore, by hanging out with the Gang. It just made me want more unexpected crossovers from Sunny and other series. Great things can happen when unlikely shows meet.

Season 17 Has A Cohesion That’s Reminiscent Of Early Seasons

Despite being on for 17 seasons, the show is pretty good with being cohesive and maintaining lore. I will not name names, but I have seen quite a few shows just completely forget something that happened by making something else happen that doesn’t make sense with the previously set lore. As a TV nerd, it can be frustrating. I have seen every Sunny episode, and all episodes of the first 10 seasons multiple times.

However, I know I have forgotten a fact or two, which may prove that the show isn’t always consistent. But, it’s consistent enough for nothing to stand out that much as a continuity error. Sunny is good at maintaining its history and lore, but only during some of the earlier seasons is it really good at having callbacks to previous episodes within the season. It did this really well in Seasons 6 and 7 with Fat Mac and pregnant Dee (Kaitlin Olson).

Season 17 has been making references to stuff that happens a few episodes earlier, like how the Gang ends up doing community service at Abbott Elementary, and the Is it Cake? storyline. These little details make me appreciate that the show wants to keep the season following a linear narrative.

This Season Highlights The Gang's Lack Of Growth, And I Love It

The Gang remains immoral and repulsive. That’s just how I love them. In some shows, characters go on a journey or have major character development, but not for the Gang. Of course, we have seen small character changes like Mac coming to terms with his sexuality, Frank becoming more depraved, and Charlie sort of temporarily getting over The Waitress (Mary Elizabeth Ellis).

The show works so well because you know these characters are terrible people and you just embrace it. Seeing them become worse versions of themselves, not better, is a small comfort. We can always depend on the Gang to be awful. This brings my heart joy.

Season 17 Proves That The Show Can Still Surprise

Sunny has had some shocking moments in the first five episodes of Season 17. It shows me that, as much as I can predict about it, things could easily go in directions I never expected. As a fan of a Shyamalan-level twist , I like it when the show pulls off a completely surprising turn or direction.

For example, I didn’t expect “Mac and Dennis Become EMTs” to end with The Lawyer being blamed for everything, it went against my expectations, and I loved it. I hope to see more things like that in the rest of Season 17.

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 17 airs Wednesdays on FXX.