A Bunch Of HGTV Stars Have Had To Speak Out As Fans Worried More Shows Were Getting Canceled

This summer has been a rather tough one for fans of several renovation series that call HGTV home, as the 2025 TV schedule has delivered cancellations of seven such shows over the course of two months. By the end of June, four shows (Bargain Block, Farmhouse Fixer, Married to Real Estate and Izzy Does It) had gotten the home reno axe, with July bringing the cuts of Christina Haack’s Christina on the Coast, Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa’s The Flipping El Moussas, and Alison Victoria’s Battle on the Beach. Some stars have now spoken out as fans worry that more shows will be canceled.

What Are HGTV Stars Saying About Their Shows Now That So Many Have Been Canceled?

It’s possible that the biggest shocker during this spree which added to the list of 2025 canceled shows was for Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson. The Married to Real Estate hosts, who’d led their series for four seasons, returned from an “unforgettable family trip through the Mediterranean” and got word that HGTV had scrapped their show, where the couple helped the denizens of Atlanta, Georgia find their dream houses.

Others on the channel have had bummer news this summer as well, with Christina Haack letting viewers know that she was unbothered by her show being canned because “canceled looks good on me.” Fans are very worried that their other favorites won’t make it, to the point that stars like Ty Pennington have had to reassure viewers. After posting a short and simple clip of himself holding a suitcase on Instagram, the host of series like Rock the Block and Ty Breaker had to reply to multiple followers in an attempt to convince them that his post wasn’t a cancellation notice. In one such reply he said:

I don’t understand what people are seeing! 😂 is it because I have a suitcase?? Like I’m packing up and leaving? I’m honestly so confused.

The Battle on the Beach host may have gotten so many replies where fans complained about him being forced out of HGTV because the show he participated in with Windy City Rehab host Alison Victoria was, in fact, among those canceled.

While he’s not going anywhere (and is already working on another series for the channel), neither are Drew and Jonathan Scott of Property Brothers fame. They spoke with TV Insider after their new series, Chasing the West, was pushed back from its previously announced debut date of July 10 to the 30th. Apparently, that just came down to a change of network programming plans and their filming schedule. Jonathan said:

A lot of people don’t realize when we’re shooting these shows, we have certain shooting deadlines. We want to turn around our edits and our deliverables, but we’re also following real stories of real life…There’s just as much uncertainty in when we’re shooting the shows and following the real story as there is on the scheduling side, and we’re trying to figure out the best time.

A similar answer to concerns that a show had been pulled came from Rehab Addict host Nicole Curtis. The first two episodes of her new season hit the airwaves in early July, but then it stopped airing additional episodes without warning. Curtis took to Instagram to explain what happened, and told worried fans:

I made the executive decision to shelf the rest of our new shows until Fall. I appreciate your support and understanding for the late notice. It’s just a lot of hours (my hours) to get a show on air and we (my family +me) thought - why are we giving up Summer when we have the ability to do this in the Fall? …So, don’t be spreading rumors that [Lottery Dream Home] replaced me - I chose it ❤️

It’s thought that all the cancellations have come down because of two main reasons. Not only has the cost of building materials and home design items gone up by a lot in the post-pandemic years, but there are also increased delays in receiving supplies, and both things tie up already long and complicated budgets and filming deadlines. Hopefully, though, this will be the end of the HGTV cancellation bloodbath, at least for the foreseeable future.