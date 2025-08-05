Hear Me Out: Two Happy Gilmore 2 Spinoffs That Really Need To Happen

Warning: spoilers for Happy Gilmore 2 are in play.

Almost 30 years later, Netflix gave the people what they wanted with the Adam Sandler legacyquel Happy Gilmore 2. Two weeks into the streaming run of the 2025 movie release, it continues to sit at the top of the movie charts in the U.S., which could leave people wondering what’s next. Though Happy’s story pretty much wraps up with a bittersweet ending, I don’t think the future lies in Adam Sander’s sober family man.

Rather, there are two spinoffs I think could keep the party going, and with room for Happy to appear when (and if) he wants to.) Before anyone asks, I know that some of you really want to see more of PGA golfer John Daly’s eccentric life advice in a Netflix subscription exclusive. Unfortunately, that isn’t part of what we’re about to tee off with, but I think there are two even better ideas waiting to be fulfilled.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Oscar And Esteban: Order Up!

Thanks to Happy Gilmore’s victory during the Maxi Golf League’s first (and only) outing, caddy Esteban (Bad Bunny) and his cousin Oscar (Marcello Hernandez) are about to go into business. Proclaimed by Esteban as "the best Italian Dominican Puerto Rican Cuban restaurant in town,” this new eatery is where we'd lay our scene in this first spinoff pitch.

We all know that Bad Bunny’s Happy Gilmore 2 experience was something that gave him great joy. The enthusiasm showed on screen, as he mixed it up with Saturday Night Live past and present with Sandler and Hernandez. Plus, with a restaurant that varied in its cuisine, I kind of need to know how that could even work.

Add a potential satire on sports greats branding restaurants with their image (something Esteban would totally do out of gratitude), with Travis Kelce’s former head waiter being shamed at every turn by his former underling, and you’ve got an idea that cooks.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Shooter McGavin - The Man, The Myth, The Insanity

If anyone enjoyed being back for Happy Gilmore 2 more than The Sandman himself, it had to be Christopher McDonald. Once again reprising the role of Shooter McGavin, his gleeful menace and boundless energy were as much a highlight as McDonald's hyping of this legacyquel. However, now that we know the hatchet has been buried between him and his former nemesis, I think we should peel back the mystery of the man himself.

Part of this hypothetical movie would be either a parody of cinematic sports biopics or perhaps a mockumentary styled after something like ESPN’s docu-series The Last Dance. As the story behind Happy Gilmore’s OG villain can finally be told, the difference between truth and its dramatized counterpart can be told. (I mean, was he friends with O.J.?)

Anyone who can go from being institutionalized for “...inciting injury to persons or property, conspiracy to commit vehicular manslaughter, criminal menacing, and stealing a jacket” to teaming up with their former foe in the name of golf surely contains multitudes. So let's ask another question about Shooter McGavin's fate, and clear the record once and for all.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Seeing as Happy Gilmore 2 put Adam Sandler’s golfing rebel and his family through the wringer in its plot, I’d like to give those rowdy funsters the happy ending they deserve. At the same time, who's to say that they can’t make cameos in either of these potential continuations?

Also, you John Daly fans could get more of your favorite supporting character of false wisdom, no matter which way the stroke slices. If you've somehow not seen the Happy Gilmore follow-up that spawned this discussion, it's ok. You can see what the fuss is about, as the picture is available to stream - only on Netflix.