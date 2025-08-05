No One Can Hear Alien: Earth Reviews In Space, But Critics Have Plenty To Say Online About It
The sci-fi series is coming soon.
The Alien movies make up one of the best horror movie franchises of all time, so there’s no doubt the upcoming horror series Alien: Earth is highly anticipated amongst its fans. The eight-episode TV show was created by Noah Hawley with Ridley Scott serving as an executive producer. It’s set to premiere on the 2025 TV calendar on August 12, and critics have screened the series to help give us an idea of what to expect.
In the Alien movie timeline, Alien: Earth is set two years before the events of the original 1979 film and will not factor the movie’s prequels into its story. The cast is led by Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh, mentor to Sydney Chandler’s Wendy, the first human/synthetic hybrid. Brandon Yu of The Wrap praises how Alien: Earth masterfully expands the franchise’s exploration of humanity and writes:
Ben Travers of IndieWire also enjoys Noah Hawley’s statements on humanity, going so far as to say the alien is the least impressive aspect of the sci-fi series. The critic gives it a B and writes:
Clint Gage of IGN gives the Alien: Earth series an “Amazing” 9 out of 10, writing that the show is “an evolution as slick and scary as every good little Xenomorph should be.” Gage continues:
Fred Topel of UPI calls the series “frightening” and “provocative,” writing that once again Noah Hawley has successfully expanded the story of a beloved movie for a small-screen series. Topel says:
Alien: Earth reviews are primarily positive, earning a Certified Fresh 89% on Rotten Tomatoes (as of this writing), but that means there were some critics left wanting. Chris Evangelista of SlashFilm was among those, rating the sci-fi show 5 out of 10. Of the many sins committed by Alien: Earth, according to Evangelista’s review, the biggest is that it’s boring. He writes:
While critics mention plenty of easter eggs for fans of the franchise, you apparently don’t need to have seen the movies to enjoy Alien: Earth. If this sounds like a series you’d like to check out, the first two episodes will premiere at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, August 12, on FX and FX on Hulu, with one episode per week coming each Tuesday after.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.