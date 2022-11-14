Jennifer Aniston Posts Sweet Tribute After Father John Aniston Dies, With Kaley Cuoco And More Sharing Support

Losing a parent can be one of the hardest situations to go through, but it almost always helps to know that they were able to live their lives to the fullest. Such would seem to be the case when it comes to Friends vet Jennifer Aniston and her father, the longtime Days of Our Lives star John Aniston, who was revealed to have passed away on Friday, November 11, at the age of 89. The Morning Show star shared the sad news with the world in a most loving way, and was given much caring support from her friends and followers in the process.

Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram with a post featuring not only a concisely adoring message, but also a handful of pictures featuring her and her Grecian pops.

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

As the pictures prove in full, John Aniston is one of the rare people who could successfully rock a mustache throughout the entirety of his adult life and professional career, and they’re an adorable father-daughter duo to say the least. When looking at the pics, it helps to know that the actress appeared to be in positive spirits with her words, with love running throughout the message as opposed to more mournful pangs.

A similar thread of love ran through the comment section beneath Aniston’s post, with people such as The Flight Attendant’s Kaley Cuoco and The Watcher star Naomi Watts. Here are a few of their emoji-laden comments:

Kaley Cuoco: ❤️‍🩹

❤️‍🩹 Naomi Watts: Sending big love ❤️ 🙏

Sending big love ❤️ Justin Theroux: ❤️

❤️ Andie Macdowell: Great face gorgeous father Sending ♥️

Great face gorgeous father Sending ♥️ Helena Christensen: He looks so wonderful ❤️ sun h tender smiling eyes, sending you so much love ❣️❣️❣️

He looks so wonderful ❤️ sun h tender smiling eyes, sending you so much love ❣️❣️❣️ Nikki Reed: 🤍Sending so much love🤍

🤍Sending so much love🤍 Amy Sedaris: Awwwwww so sorry. I’ll light a candle. We love our fathers ❤️❤️❤️

Awwwwww so sorry. I’ll light a candle. We love our fathers ❤️❤️❤️ Jewel: Awww- sending all the love and light!

Awww- sending all the love and light! Lisa Rinna: Rest In Peace sweet John 🙏🏻🕊🕊🕊❤️

Aniston has certainly been going through something of an emotional gamut as of late. For one, Matthew Perry’s recent memoir detailing his long term addiction issues brought back some painful memories from those years , including her approaching him about his reliance on pain medication. Meanwhile, Aniston herself has opened up about facing public scrutiny via pregnancy rumors while struggling with unsuccessful attempts to privately get pregnant. Here's hoping she can find all the emotional peace necessary going into the holiday season.

We here at CinemaBlend send our thoughts and condolences to Aniston and the soap opera legend's family during their time of mourning.