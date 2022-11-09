Jennifer Aniston Gets Candid About Struggles With Having Kids After Years Of Tabloid Pregnancy Rumors

For so much of Jennifer Aniston’s time in the limelight, which encompasses the majority of her professional career, she’s faced the challenges of being a tabloid magnet, particularly when it comes to her romantic relationships and potential to carry on her lineage. At 53, she’s no longer at the epicenter of rampant pregnancy rumors and speculation, where she spent many years, and wasn’t ever exactly happy about having her body and personal life scrutinized in such ways. And she’s now opening up about her struggles with getting pregnant at a time when that exact topic was being used to sell magazines.

With former Friends co-star Matthew Perry currently getting as candid as he’s ever been about his struggles with addiction and more, and the part Jennifer Aniston played in helping him realize such issues, the actress has also seemingly become an increasingly more open person over time. In an interview with Allure , Aniston talked about social media being “torture” for her, and how she feels the best at this point in life than ever, and why she feels it’s important to have that mindset. To that end, she reflected on hardships in years past that led her to this point, specifically the period when she was actively aiming for a pregnancy. In her words:

I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road. All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.

Aniston, who has reflected on her wavering opinions on her signature “Rachel” look , may have felt a certain way about such struggles in the past, but is now at a point where she can talk about such things while recognizing and appreciating the silver linings, so to speak. As unfortunate as it may be that she came out of those years without offspring, she spoke to the positive aspect of no longer living in uncertainty.

I have zero regrets. I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore.

As if the physical and mental hurdles weren’t already enough, Aniston was obviously also aware of the myriad publications focusing squarely on whether or not she was pregnant. She was understandably upset whenever stories would go beyond general speculation to hone in on conjecture regarding “why” the Horrible Bosses star wasn’t making a beeline for motherhood, as if anyone but her could truly understand the situation.

Speaking to the fact that she was perceived as being selfish and too focused on herself, Aniston clapped back in saying:

I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point.

It’s a definite conundrum for celebs to deal with such tabloid-y accusations as they’re being reported, since addressing such claims just brings more attention to them. And so while Aniston likely isn’t done dealing with falsehoods regarding her career and personal ish, here’s hoping she’s getting as much comfort as can be from having at least some part of her life free from rumor-mongering.