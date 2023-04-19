HBO's The White Lotus Has Revealed Surprise Character Returning For Season 3, And I'm Shook

HBO has long been a hub for prestige television, with a number of acclaimed series winning major awards in the process. One of the most popular shows currently running on the premium network is Mike White's dark comedy The White Lotus, with each season including an all-star cast. Season 2 featured the return of Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya McQuoid, who got a truly shocking ending in the Season 2 finale. The White Lotus has revealed a surprise character returning for Season 3, and I'm completely shook.

Since early into Season 2, I began to theorize about which White Lotus characters might return as Jennifer Coolidge did. And now we know it's officially happening, with Variety revealing that Natasha Rothwell will be back for the third season as Belinda Lindsey. And considering her connection to Tanya throughout Season 1, this feels like a narrative and significant choice to make.

Belinda is one of the many White Lotus employees that have appeared during the show, running the spa at the Maui resort in the first season. After giving Tanya some treatments, Coolidge's character becomes enamored and tells her she'd like to use her wealth to help her franchise her very own line of wellness centers. Unfortunately, Tanya moves on from that obsession to her ill-fated relationship with Greg (Jonathan Gries), leaving Belinda dejected by the finale.

Given Tanya's insane death sequence during the The White Lotus Season 2 finale, it seems significant that Mike White would bring back a character that was so deeply connected to her story in the first season. Will she somehow be involved in the late character's funeral? What if Belinda is actually in her will instead of Greg? Or will she help uncover his involvement in her Italian death? Only time will tell, but there's some thrilling narrative possibilities to mull over.

This is the first big casting announcement that we've gotten concerning Season 3 of The White Lotus. Indeed, director/writer/showrunner alum Mike White has been keeping his cards close to the chest throughout the development process. But we do know that the third installment of the franchise will take place in Thailand, revealing yet another gorgeous location for the titular resort chain. White, who is also a Survivor alum, has also hinted that Season 3 will be "a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality."

Speaking of Survivor, I'm also curious to see if White invites any fellow castaways for a cameo in Season 3 of The White Lotus. The cold open of Season 2 featured two of the contestants that he played with, and it would also be fun to see this become a running joke. I can dream, can't I?

The White Lotus Season 3 doesn't currently have a release date, as it's still in the development process. In the meantime, check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.