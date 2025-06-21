Tina Fey Is Staying Mum Over If Steve Carell Could Come Back To The Four Seasons, But Has A Big Declaration About Killing Him Off

The Four Seasons was definitely one of the more popular 2025 Netflix releases, given that the streaming service greenlit Season 2 less than two weeks after the show came out. In a recent interview, Tina Fey revealed that she and the writers’ room are already hard at work on the new season, and she addressed the Steve Carell-sized hole in our hearts.

In a legitimately shocking moment in episode 7 of The Four Seasons, we learn that Steve Carell’s Nick has died in a car accident while on a skiing trip with his much younger girlfriend Ginny and her friends, whom he was avoiding by FaceTiming his own friend group and playing an iPad game. Since the renewal of The Four Seasons, I’ve been bummed about Carell not being able to come back , but wait… could he through flashbacks? Here’s what Tina Fey said:

I couldn’t possibly say.

While talking to Deadline , Fey remained cryptic regarding whether there could be more for Carell’s Nick after she chose to kill off his character. The show’s co-creator and star did say that the next season will once again follow the same characters and the same format of them being on vacation as a friend group during a specific season. While discussing The Office actor, she did make this grand declaration about Nick’s death:

I mean, of the many mistakes I’ve made in my career, killing him will hopefully go down as the biggest.

While I’m absolutely mourning Steve Carell not being a regular in The Four Seasons, from my estimations (though I’m holding out hope for a flashback episode), the death clearly is weighing on the SNL alum. Carell is just so likable, she’s got to be getting flak left and right over the decision. What’s even better is how the Crazy, Stupid Love star reacted to the Season 2 renewal. In Fey’s words:

We had a really funny group text chain that when we got picked up for Season 2, everyone was like, ‘Yay, hooray, blah, blah.’ And then five minutes after everything, Steve just wrote, ‘I’m dead.’

While I'm bummed by all this, I’ll also admit it was a great story decision, and actually a great change from the original movie , especially in terms of where the ending left things . In the final moments of The Four Seasons, Nick’s friends are reminiscing over him after his funeral service went awry. When they go to toast him, Ginny doesn’t grab a drink, and we learn she’s actually pregnant with his child. I think this allows for a lot of potential between the group of friends, especially between Ginny and Nick’s ex-wife, Anne.

I imagine the baby situation will mean that Ginny will join Nick’s friend group, and perhaps bring up some wounds in the other couples regarding their late friend and parenthood itself. I’ll go so far as to say, if Nick’s death was Fey’s “biggest” mistake, she’s doing rather well for herself. I can’t wait to see Season 2 with my Netflix subscription !