The White Lotus Season 2 Characters Most Likely To Be The Mystery Corpse(s): Our Theories After Ep 204

Spoilers below for the latest episodes of The White Lotus, so be warned if you aren’t yet caught up through Ep 4, “In the Sandbox.”

Thankfully for everyone with HBO and HBO Max subscriptions , Mike White’s The White Lotus remains as strong and compelling in Season 2 as it did with its initial outing. From the gorgeous, envy-inducing locations to the wildly talented ensemble to the big mystery surrounding the unidentified dead bodies discovered in the premiere’s flash-forward, viewers have more than enough to pay attention to with each new episode. (Even just with the clue-filled opening credits .) And while fans certainly have theories about some of those locations — beware any islands tied to famed local murders — and certain characters’ dynamics, the biggest conversations are obviously populated by theories about whose body Daphne discovered, and what other main characters may be doomed to end their vacations in a rather sudden fashion.

With Episode 4, “In the Sandbox,” now behind us, let’s take a look at the current top candidates for the mysterious premiere corpses, at least based on my own sporadic logic and topsy-turvy theorizing. (And check back for the next few weeks to see updated theories.)

(Image credit: HBO)

Bert

This might feel like something of a downer beat to start off on, but considering F. Murray Abraham’s Bert is one of the few main characters who seems to genuinely be having a nice, comfortable experience from one day to the next — with Meghann Fahy’s Daphne a little lower on that list — TV common sense would lead one to believe he’s likely destined for dark days ahead, and it’s hard to imagine any in-story turns that would play so negatively for him outside of his own death. What, he walks in on two fully clothed women standing in his room instead of half-naked ones?

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Lucia

The White Lotus’ aspirational sex worker initially came across as an alluring foil meant to connect each of the characters stories, and a potential femme fatale. But her seemingly genuine connection with the mentally rebounding Albie — assuming Episode 5 doesn’t immediately begin with her seeking post-blowjob fundage — furthers her confident attempts to brute-force her way into a higher social status. The fact that Simona Tabasco’s Lucia and Beatrice Grannò’s Mia have been so successful with their intra-hotel runarounds makes me think her luck may soon run out in a most extreme way.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Giuseppe

Making this list more out of situational circumstances than any strong underlying beliefs, Federico Scribiani’s piano-playing Giuseppe is the one White Lotus character who has faced an active medical emergency of sorts. It doesn’t take a ton of imaginative speculation to think whatever pills Mia gave him could lead to additional issues if he attempts to strain his system too much again (i.e. tries to get all up in someone on deconsecrated grounds) to the point of no return. Pianist Plays Swan Song, the headlines would read…

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Jack

I’m definitely not the only White Lotus fan who detects something amiss and potentially dangerous when it comes to Leo Woodall’s brashly charming Jack, who seems like he could share an occupation with Lucia, but with far more of a con artist aura. For someone who supposedly only hangs around with old hags and slightly less old gay dudes, his attention was instantly directed at Haley Lu Richardson’s Portia as soon as he appeared, as opposed to any other women at the resort. (At least, that we know of.) So my guess is that his schemes will run afoul of the smitten Portia, whose impulsive reaction will send Jack to his fuckboi demise.

(Image credit: HBO)

Greg

What better juke and jive for The White Lotus to pull off than to kill off a character who was originally introduced as already being in the vicinity of death’s door? Not to mention the idea that viewers are possibly meant to push Greg out of mind as a possible corpse candidate during this span when he’s not around, only to have his intentions to return to Tanya get fatally thwarted in one way or another. I’d also be willing to go down the theoretical path that Greg is a spy/hitman for the CIA, but that’s for another article.

(Image credit: HBO)

Cameron

From the beginning, I’d ruled Theo James’ Cameron out to be the dead body Daphne found (as I’m sure many others did), since her reaction to finding the body did not indicate she was intimately familiar with the person, making it seem like it would be a total stranger from elsewhere at the resort. But after seeing Aubrey Plaza’s Harper get lost in a suspicious abyss after finding that condom wrapper, I’m willing to believe she’d be capable of getting vengeance on him in a way that would leave him completely unrecognizable to the woman with whom he’d spent most of his adult life.

(Image credit: HBO)

Abby Di Grasso

I’m stepping outside the island-box for this one, seeing as how viewers have not yet laid our eyes on Abby, the put-upon wife that Michael Imperioli’s Dom is so eager to try and win back with his words, if not his actions. But Episode 4 had him buying her expensive jewelry that Bert approved of, followed by Albie stepping up and calling Dom out on his bullshit, and creator Mike White & Co. are clearly driving this long-distance marriage to some kind of a conclusion. So could it be possible that Dom will somehow convince his wife to travel out there for the vacation that she initially backed out of, only for her to realize too late that she really should have stayed home? It really would be a hilarious F.U. to fans of Laura Dern, who voiced Abby during a phone call earlier this season, to only have her show up in person as a dead body.

While it does me no good to just blurt things out here, I’m also back-pocket theorizing that all of Tonya’s new friends will comprise the body count after whatever excursions they go on. As well, I’m coin-pocket theorizing that it’ll be one or more Season 1 characters revealed to be the resort’s big cadaver influx, which would be a bold way to address some fans’ concerns about not having enough connective tissue beyond the ones that Tanya cries into.