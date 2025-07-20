Big Brother 27 Spoilers: The Wild Unexpected Result Of The Week 2 Veto, And Why The New HOH's Week Could Get Really Messy

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Sunday, July 20th. Stream it with a Paramount+ subscription, and read at your own risk!

I thought Vince Panaro had a rough Head of Household in Week 1, but Big Brother 27's complications were only just gearing up, it seems. As Jimmy Heagerty stepped into the HOH room, I'm sure he had zero idea how messy his week would get, and I'm wondering if he'd let someone else take his stead if he could do it all over again.

As one of CinemaBlend's resident fanatics, I've been busy streaming Big Brother 27's live feeds, and I can confirm that the Week 2 HOH put up Keanu Soto, Kelley Jorgensen, and Adrian Rocha just like we predicted. Two of those three had powers going into the week, and it's looking like both of those will be activated by the time the live eviction gets here. Let's dive in!

(Image credit: CBS)

Kaycee Clark Won The Week 2 Veto

No, you're not reading that wrong. Yes, live feeders were just as surprised.

Big Brother 20 winner Kaycee Clark won the Power of Veto after being brought in to compete when Keanu activated his power, which allowed him a double chance at winning the veto.

As it turned out, the twist was that Big Brother brought back a one of its best former Houseguests when it comes to securing a prize. As such, it was no surprise that the comp beast of her season came through with another win, and was able to gift Keanu a veto with a one-and-done performance.

As an interesting aside, Kaycee allegedly was supposed to be part of the cast of Big Brother All-Stars 2, but was rumored to have contracted COVID-19 and was thereafter barred from competing. Rachel Reilly also wanted to be on that season, but couldn't compete because she was pregnant. Will this season continue to invite back former players who were almost involved with Season 22?

(Image credit: CBS)

Jimmy's Week 2 HOH Could Get Extremely Messy

Barring some bone-headed decision, Keanu is most assuredly taking himself off the block. This means that Jimmy will need to nominate a fourth person, but it may not stop there. Kelley Jorgensen still has her power, which allows her to compete in a private competition in which she can also potentially win a veto.

Kelley can take on this competition at any time, including after the upcoming veto meeting. There's even a chance she doesn't use it at all, though I suspect she's going to especially now that Keanu has saved himself from going home.

If she plays the competition, wins a veto, and then removes herself from the block with said veto, then Jimmy will have to nominate a fifth person to go up for eviction. I don't even want to remind anyone of the possibility he'd then nominate Zach, and he'd spend his $10k to get himself taken off the block forcing a sixth nomination, but for posterity, I have to say that too is a possibility.

Jimmy was one of my favorites headed into this season, but if he ends up having to nominate a third of the remaining Houseguests before his week is over, I think the chances of him winning are pretty slim. He better hope Kelley doesn't win that private competition, so he can send her home and escape the week with as little blood on his hands as possible.

We'll see how things shake out for Jimmy as Big Brother airs on CBS on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. You can also watch the live feeds on Paramount+ or Pluto TV, though they are missing one key feature this year I'm still pretty upset about.