90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's Gino Dropped A Big Bombshell Reveal On Jasmine, But I Think We All Saw This Coming

Fans have known since before this season started that Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda are no longer together. The married 90 Day Fiancé couple split up after opening up their marriage, and everything we've seen so far has made it hard to sympathize with Jasmine in this scenario. It only got harder after this latest episode, and I think anyone who watched 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 saw this coming .

Fresh off his trip from Las Vegas with a newfound confidence, Gino decided to take the next major step in his relationship. He messaged Jasmine saying he'd like to meet up, and dropped a big bombshell on her that was grounds for him to file for divorce.

Gino Discovered Cell Phone Logs That Exposed Jasmine And Matt's True Timeline

When Jasmine arrived in the parking lot to meet Gino, she assumed it was a conversation about her moving back in and them fixing their relationship. Instead, her husband revealed he'd done some digging through her cell phone logs, and found evidence she'd been in contact with Matt Branistareanu for a full four months before she originally told Gino they met at the gym.

The whole thing felt fishy, and Gino said in his 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? confessional that he suspected Matt and Jasmine cooked up the open relationship idea long before he ever even discovered she was seeing another person. He couldn't definitively prove anything, but he felt reasonably sure Jasmine broke her vows by cheating on him before he knew about Matt, and that was enough in his book to file for divorce.

Once Again, The Cast Of 90 Day: The Last Resort Is Vindicated

I just have to give a round of applause for the cast of 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2, who clocked that something about Matt and Jasmine's seemingly spontaneous relationship seemed strange not that long ago. Some felt it was weird that she already had someone in mind ahead of Gino agreeing to the open marriage and called out the therapist who pushed them into considering it as an option as opposed to fixing their relationship.

It makes me think back to the tell-all for that previous spinoff, and how this all feels like a wildly different spin than the one Jasmine and Matt gave when they talked to Shaun Robinson and others about what went down with Gino. Keep in mind, the current season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? was filmed well before that tell-all, as it's not even known in this latest episode that she's pregnant. With so much more about their story coming out now, I'll be curious to see how the cast and fans react at the tell-all at the end of this season, with the newfound evidence that Jasmine possibly cheated on Gino.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. As the 2025 TV schedule zooms through the summer months, be sure to keep an eye out for what the 90 Day franchise is cooking up next during its year-round hold on our lives.