Jeopardy Fans Push Back Against 'Sexist' Clue, And I'm Asking The Same Question As Everyone Else

Just days after Jeopardy! saw two former employees file complaints against Sony Pictures alleging discrimination , the quiz show has come under fire with the fans. Many (myself included) were rubbed the wrong way at one of the clues on the October 28 game on the 2024 TV schedule , calling it “sexist.” Even Ken Jennings admitted it was “problematic,” and that led me to ask the exact same question as everyone else: Why include it in the show at all?

Jeopardy! is one of the best game shows of all time , and its viewers treat it as such, holding the show and those involved with it to a high standard. That’s why I wasn’t surprised after watching Monday’s episode to see one specific clue being discussed on Reddit . In the category “Complete The Rhyming Phrase,” the clue read, “Men seldom make passes at…”

Defending champ Will Wallace answered correctly (and begrudgingly): “What is ;Girls who wear glasses'?” as everyone on stage seemed acutely aware that Heather Ryan, another of the contestants, was wearing glasses. This prompted an apology from Ken Jennings, who said:

A little problematic, sorry Heather.

Will Wallace agreed, adding, “Very,” before making his next selection. All four people on stage looked fairly uncomfortable with the quote from poet Dorothy Parker, and it struck me as strange that Jeopardy! would include it in the game at all. Ken Jennings obviously wasn’t comfortable with it, because he wouldn’t have apologized to Heather Ryan otherwise. We also know that there are spares available in that case that Jennings flubs a clue .

Fans seemed to agree they could have just subbed thsi one out, with Redditor jaysjep2 writing:

Frankly, I don't need to hear Ken read an obviously outdated and inappropriate clue and then call it ‘problematic’. Maybe he can use his position to get it switched out before it goes out over the air.

Ken Jennings does review all of the clues before episodes are taped, so unless he or one of Jeopardy!’s producers speak out, we can’t say for sure that the host didn’t flag the question beforehand. Maybe he took issue with it and was overruled? Either way, the whole situation seems like it could have been easily avoided by just swapping the clue out, which obviously didn’t happen. Other fans shared similar opinions, writing:

It was a weird choice. There are plenty of other rhyming phrases to choose from that don't make your contestants, your host, and your audience visibly uncomfortable. – rye_bread_h

– rye_bread_h I was very surprised they included it! "Heather is not going to like this" – wordyplayer

– wordyplayer Poor Heather catching strays in the rhyming category! – conrthomas

– conrthomas Rhyming phrases category was awful, especially the sexist clue – WaterTower11101

This brouhaha comes amidst not only the discrimination complaints, but a discussion amongst fans about their feelings about the Ken Jennings era of Jeopardy! . While some have enjoyed the new vibe that Jennings brings, others have struggled since one of the biggest Jeopardy! winners of all time stepped in for revered game show host Alex Trebek.

If you’re standing by Ken Jennings and the beloved quiz show, check your local listings to see when to catch it in syndication on weekdays.