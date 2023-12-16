It’s Official, Mayim Bialik Isn’t Returning To Jeopardy, Read The Former Host’s Departing Statement

Following Alex Trebek’s death in late 2020, there was the question of who would take over Jeopardy! hosting duties from him. For a few years, this was handled by former champ Ken Jennings and The Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik trading off as host of the syndicated game show, but this period of the show’s history has come to an end. Bialik has shared in a departing statement that she won’t be returning for more Jeopardy!.

As revealed in the words below, Bialik leaving Jeopardy! isn’t something she decided to do herself, but rather a decision that was made for her. The actress wrote on X:

As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news. Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy! I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been part of the Jeopardy! Family. For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you.

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings were officially tapped to alternate as the permanent hosts of Jeopardy! In July 2022. The duo was originally among the lineup of guest hosts who ran the show in the immediate months after Alex Trek died, and they later returned after the originally-chosen permanent host, Mike Richards, was let go after just a week due to a series of scandals. But now, with mere weeks left to go until 2023 is over, the Emmy-nominated Bialik has announced that she won’t be sticking around Jeopardy! anymore.

Although Bialik, whose comedy show Call Me Kat was canceled back in May, did not share any specifics about why Sony did not bring her back to Jeopardy!, there did seem to be writing on the wall indicating this was coming. It was also during May that Bialik stepped away from hosting the final episodes of Season 39 in order to show support for the writers strike, and by July, she was also participating in the actors strike. Then in August, it was reported that Bialik was unlikely tor return for the first chunk of Season 40.

Both strikes have since concluded, but evidently Sony decided it wasn’t worth keeping Bialik around for the syndicated Jeopardy! show. Having said that, two questions come to mind following this status quo shift. First, will Bialik continue be involved with Jeopardy spinoffs like the primetime specials and Celebrity Jeopardy!, or has she been completely cut from the franchise? Second, even though Ken Jennings will continue hosting for the foreseeable future, will Bialik’s exit lead to the show’s producers deciding if it’s bringing a new permanent host aboard, or will Jennings simply continue captaining this proverbial boat solo?

We’ll keep our ears open for any answers regarding either question, but for now, check your local listings about when Jeopardy! airs in your area, and look through our 2024 TV schedule to see what shows are set to debut or return in the coming year.