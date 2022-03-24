Josh Duggar Is Supposed To Be Sentenced Soon, But His Legal Team Is Trying A New Tactic

Though Josh Duggar was found guilt y on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography, and though he has been behind bars in the time since, he has actually yet to be sentenced formally on the charges. That date is looming next month and in recent weeks the former TLC star’s legal team has filed a slew of paperwork , at first hoping to see an acquittal come through. Now, however, it seems as if the legal team is on to a new tactic and this week the Arkansas Law firm is requesting a “continuance.”

So, what does that mean? Well, basically Duggar’s legal team is asking for a 30-day “continuance” or window of time in which sentencing would simply be delayed for the former reality star. The point of that, or at least the argument the law firm is using is that a stay of sentencing would “provide additional time to pursue additional information and documentation” (via Fox 5 News ).

While several of the motions the legal team has filed in the past have been denied, in this case it seems the defense and prosecution actually met before the filing. The filing itself also notes the defense and prosecution “conferred on the subject” and will be fine with whatever the judgment rendered ultimately is.

Also listed in the filing are some obstacles Josh Duggar’s legal team says they have faced, mostly due, they allege, to COVID-19 measures causing complications. Among those? Covid restrictions have allegedly made it “more difficult scheduling meetings with Duggar than during ordinary times.”

Josh Duggar is being represented by a team from Margulis Gelfand, and the defense attorneys listed on the filing were defense attorneys Ian Murphy and Travis Story, of Story Law Firm. This isn’t the first motion that has been filed since Duggar was found guilty. Previously, Duggar’s legal team filed a 27-page document looking for a “judgment of acquittal.”

In addition, while we haven’t heard one way or the other about whether sentencing will ultimately be delayed, reports also indicate that additionally, submitted paperwork included a “sentencing recommendation” after Josh Duggar’s comments. “Victim impact statements” were allegedly also attached, perf the Fox report, though it is also worth noting that information has not been released publicly as we await further sentencing details.