As Diddy’s Lawyers Prepare To Argue In Court That He Identifies With ‘Swingers,’ He’s Been Hit With A Major Legal Loss

News
By published

The trial begins very soon.

Sean &quot;P. Diddy&quot; Combs discusses the first time he met The Notorious B.I.G.
(Image credit: Diddy)

In a little over a week, the sex-trafficking trial of Sean “P. Diddy” Combs will officially begin in New York. The embattled rapper and mogul is facing several federal charges and, if found guilty, he could face up to life in prison. Since Diddy’s arrest in September 2024, his legal team has been preparing for the proceedings. The public just recently received a taste of their defense, which involves Combs’ swinger lifestyle. All the while, the 55-year-old entertainer was just dealt a serious blow regarding his case.

One of the biggest points of contention in P. Diddy’s upcoming sex-trafficking case has been the potential inclusion of evidence not explicitly related to the charges at hand. The Grammy winner’s lawyers have been adamant about not wanting such content brought into this legal matter. Among the items they filed to keep out is the security footage of Diddy assaulting former girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a hotel in 2016. According to Fox News, though, a judge has denied the motion from Diddy’s legal team to have the video dismissed.

That footage was released by CNN in May 2024, and it shows Cassie Ventura leaving a room and making her way towards an elevator, with Diddy (who’s wearing a towel) chases her. Eventually, the “Victory” performer throws Ventura down by her neck and kicks her multiple times while she’s on the ground and throws an object at her, before grabbing her by her sweatshirt. Diddy eventually issued a video apology for the incident, though Ventura’s lawyer and others criticized his comments while fellow rappers expressed dismay as well.

It was the contention of Sean Combs’ legal team that CNN altered the footage before releasing it, though the news network vehemently denied those accusations. Aside from that, Combs’ attorneys also filed to prevent his various lawsuits from being roped into the sex-trafficking trial.

Diddy’s Lawyers Reveal A Portion Of Their Defense Strategy

Aside from the video of Cassie Ventura (who’s prepared to testify in court) and the potential inclusion of the lawsuit allegations, P. Diddy’s lawyers still have to argue against other major claims. Diddy has been charged with sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, racketeering and arson. When it comes to the sex trafficking charges, the hip hop artist’s lawyers are prepared to argue that he’s simply a swinger who prefers multiple partners. At a hearing on Friday, attorney Marc Agnifilo said the following:

There’s a lifestyle, call it swingers or whatever you will, that he thought was appropriate because it was common. Many people think it’s appropriate because it’s common.

After being arrested, Sean Combs pleaded not guilty to the federal charges, which came down months after his U.S.-based homes were raided as part of a federal investigation. These comments on his status as a swinger also arrive, as the Sean John magnate and his team reject a guilty plea. On top of that, Combs’ lawyers have denied the claims in the various lawsuits leveled against their client. Those suits include claims of sexual assault, violence and sex trafficking among other allegations.

P. Diddy is currently being held in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, which is also where Luigi Mangione is being held. May 5 is when Diddy’s trial is set to begin and, as it progresses, we’ll see how the Cassie Ventura video factors into the case. That also goes for the “swingers” defense laid out by Diddy’s lawyers.

TOPICS
Erik Swann
Erik Swann
Senior Content Producer

Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news

Jenna Ortega Isn't In The Final Season Of You Because Of Wednesday, But The Creators Had Ideas For Her Character's Return

Charli XCX Is Not Going To Be In Greta Gerwig's Narnia Movie After All, But I'm Psyched That We're Still Getting A Barbie Reunion Thanks To New Casting

I Was Shook By (Spoiler’s) Fire Country Exit. However, Between Season 3’s Finale And The EP’s Explanation, I Get It

See more latest
Most Popular
From left to right: Gabriela, Audrey, Eve, Jake and Vince all in fire gear in Fire Country.
I Was Shook By (Spoiler’s) Fire Country Exit. However, Between Season 3’s Finale And The EP’s Explanation, I Get It
TOKYO, JAPAN - APRIL 18: Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver pose for a photo backstage during Star Wars Celebration Japan Day 1 on April 18, 2025 in Chiba, Japan.
Sigourney Weaver Told Me About Aliens Handing Her Drinks And Puppeteers Making Grogu Come Alive On The Mandalorian Movie Set, And I Wish I Could Have Been A Fly On The Wall
Jenna Ortega on the phone in a prison in Season 2 of You
Jenna Ortega Isn't In The Final Season Of You Because Of Wednesday, But The Creators Had Ideas For Her Character's Return
Ben Affleck sitting with an expression of stoic concern in The Accountant 2.
The Accountant 2 Is Blowing Ben Affleck's Original Movie Out Of The Water On Rotten Tomatoes
Michael Emerson and Carrie Preston in Elsbeth Season 2x18
I Thought Elsbeth's Bloody Judge Crawford Twist Had To Be A Fake Out, But Now I Have Questions For The Season 2 Finale
Helena Zengel as Yuri with a baby Ochi in The Legend of Ochi
A24’s The Legend Of Ochi Hired A YouTuber Making Bird Sounds In His Basement To Work On The Movie, And I'm Wowed By The Whole Process
Charli XCX in Speed Drive music video in pink scarf standing next to pink convertible
Charli XCX Is Not Going To Be In Greta Gerwig's Narnia Movie After All, But I'm Psyched That We're Still Getting A Barbie Reunion Thanks To New Casting
Denise Gough&#039;s Dedra Meero in Andor Season 2
‘I'm A Little Bit Sensitive About It’: Tony Gilroy Explains Why There Aren’t More Alien Creatures In Andor
Katy Pery in a metallic dress on American idol stage.
That Time Katy Perry Seemingly Addressed Her Space Backlash In The Middle Of Her Show
Jason Isaacs as Lucius Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.
Jason Isaacs Is Sure People Will Forget He Played Lucius Malfoy After The Harry Potter Show Comes Out, And He Explained Why He's Perfectly Fine With That