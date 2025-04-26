As Diddy’s Lawyers Prepare To Argue In Court That He Identifies With ‘Swingers,’ He’s Been Hit With A Major Legal Loss

In a little over a week, the sex-trafficking trial of Sean “P. Diddy” Combs will officially begin in New York. The embattled rapper and mogul is facing several federal charges and, if found guilty, he could face up to life in prison. Since Diddy’s arrest in September 2024, his legal team has been preparing for the proceedings. The public just recently received a taste of their defense, which involves Combs’ swinger lifestyle. All the while, the 55-year-old entertainer was just dealt a serious blow regarding his case.

What Legal Loss Was Sean Combs Just Hit With?

One of the biggest points of contention in P. Diddy’s upcoming sex-trafficking case has been the potential inclusion of evidence not explicitly related to the charges at hand. The Grammy winner’s lawyers have been adamant about not wanting such content brought into this legal matter. Among the items they filed to keep out is the security footage of Diddy assaulting former girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a hotel in 2016. According to Fox News, though, a judge has denied the motion from Diddy’s legal team to have the video dismissed.

That footage was released by CNN in May 2024, and it shows Cassie Ventura leaving a room and making her way towards an elevator, with Diddy (who’s wearing a towel) chases her. Eventually, the “Victory” performer throws Ventura down by her neck and kicks her multiple times while she’s on the ground and throws an object at her, before grabbing her by her sweatshirt. Diddy eventually issued a video apology for the incident, though Ventura’s lawyer and others criticized his comments while fellow rappers expressed dismay as well.

It was the contention of Sean Combs’ legal team that CNN altered the footage before releasing it, though the news network vehemently denied those accusations. Aside from that, Combs’ attorneys also filed to prevent his various lawsuits from being roped into the sex-trafficking trial.

Diddy’s Lawyers Reveal A Portion Of Their Defense Strategy

Aside from the video of Cassie Ventura (who’s prepared to testify in court) and the potential inclusion of the lawsuit allegations, P. Diddy’s lawyers still have to argue against other major claims. Diddy has been charged with sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, racketeering and arson. When it comes to the sex trafficking charges, the hip hop artist’s lawyers are prepared to argue that he’s simply a swinger who prefers multiple partners. At a hearing on Friday, attorney Marc Agnifilo said the following:

There’s a lifestyle, call it swingers or whatever you will, that he thought was appropriate because it was common. Many people think it’s appropriate because it’s common.

After being arrested, Sean Combs pleaded not guilty to the federal charges, which came down months after his U.S.-based homes were raided as part of a federal investigation. These comments on his status as a swinger also arrive, as the Sean John magnate and his team reject a guilty plea. On top of that, Combs’ lawyers have denied the claims in the various lawsuits leveled against their client. Those suits include claims of sexual assault, violence and sex trafficking among other allegations.

P. Diddy is currently being held in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, which is also where Luigi Mangione is being held. May 5 is when Diddy’s trial is set to begin and, as it progresses, we’ll see how the Cassie Ventura video factors into the case. That also goes for the “swingers” defense laid out by Diddy’s lawyers.