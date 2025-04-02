Kelly Clarkson Is Wildly Popular As A Daytime Host, But There Are Allegedly Problems Behind The Scenes

It's not all karaoke and fun guests.

kelly clarkson on her daytime talk show in march 2025
(Image credit: NBC)

Kelly Clarkson may have gotten her big break on American Idol and scooped up Grammy wins and nominations as a singer, but she's been very successful on her daytime talk show, which films in New York City, in recent years. With The Kelly Clarkson Show winning multiple Emmys, attracting big stars, and showing off the host's natural charm, NBC has had a good thing going. There are reportedly complications behind the scenes, however, with Clarkson said to want to exit the show in 2026 following the close of the 2025 TV schedule.

The singer/daytime host is interested in stepping down from The Kelly Clarkson Show once her contract expires next year, according to unnamed sources cited by Page Six. The reason given is that she would like spend more time with her 10-year-old daughter River Rose and 8-year-old son Remy. An industry insider claimed that Clarkson's "number one priority is her children, and they always will be," as well as that Clarkson would "like to spend more time down South" after the "grueling" work of the show, which has been airing for the past six years.

The news comes in the wake of Kelly Clarkson missing multiple episodes, with guest hosts such as Andy Cohen and Simu Liu taking over for her, but she was back to celebrate the 1,000th episode of her show in March.

NBC is said to want to keep Clarkson on board the network. Via Deadline at the end of 2024 when the show was renewed for Season 7 to run through the 2025-2026 TV season, it was averaging 1.2 million viewers per day. Notably, that marks an increase from the fall of 2023, and not all shows are known to actually increase the size of their audiences as they get older.

Despite this, the Page Six reports that "profit margins are low" due to the fact that The Kelly Clarkson Show is pricy to produce. While it seems that the future is uncertain for Clarkson staying in New York to host her series, NBC is said to want to at least keep her attached to the network to host holiday specials. Christmas in Rockefeller Center given as an example, as she hosted the event for the network two years in a row.

She has certainly been active on NBC in addition to her talk show, including nine seasons as a coach on The Voice (with four winning contestants to her name), the short-lived but ambitious American Song Contest that she co-hosted with Snoop Dogg, and the Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around holiday special.

More to come...

