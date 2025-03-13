The Kelly Clarkson Show Is About To Hit Its 1,000 Episode Milestone. So, Why Has She Been Missing From The Show?

Launching a show and having it connect with viewers is always a difficult process filled with unknowns, and that might be especially true when it comes to the typically crowded daytime talk show space. However, sometime The Voice coach /pop star Kelly Clarkson managed to secure an immediate hit when she decided to start her eponymous talker in 2019. So much so that the Emmy-winning series is about to celebrate its 1,000th episode. But, many fans are likely wondering why the host has been missing recently.

When Will The Kelly Clarkson Show Hit 1000 Episodes?

Man, time sure does fly, doesn’t it? It seems like it was only yesterday that we were all intrigued by the possibility of the frequently hilariously outspoken Kelly Clarkson hosting a daily talk show, and now the 2025 TV schedule is set to bring us a big milestone when her ever-popular series airs its 1,000th episode.

While the big episode is scheduled to be taped on Tuesday, March 18, viewers can expect to actually watch it on March 20, and it could feature some major moments for the host and everyone who enjoys watching her every day.

Just knowing that this occasion is so close probably really makes fans think about how much we’ve watched the “Breakaway” singer change as we got some insight into what she’s gone through over a relatively short period of time. First, there was the contentious divorce from Brandon Blackstock, then relocating her show to New York City from Los Angeles. Then, the mom of two lost a lot of weight and had to deal with claims of Ozempic use . But, throughout it all, she’s continued to be the honest, funny and slightly kooky Kelly we’ve all known and loved since she won American Idol all those years ago.

But, with such an important episode coming up, why has the Kellyoke songstress been away from her show so frequently lately?

Kelly Clarkson Has Had Multiple Absences Recently

March has been a time of slight upheaval for those who like to tune in daily to watch Clarkson have unfiltered conversations with guests that lead to inspiring aha moments or just flat-out laugh-a-thons. The “Since U Been Gone” Grammy winner had to miss the March 3 taping (with Barbie actor/Marvel superhero Simu Liu stepping in for her) and returned a couple of days later, but has missed several additional tapings since then. Stars like Brooke Shields, Molly Sims and Wanda Sykes have filled in for the missing host.

While she’s expected to return for tapings on March 13, it’s been said that Clarkson has been MIA because of a personal matter (via Deadline ), though no official statement on her absences has been given. Hopefully, everything is or will soon be OK because we all need our Kelly Clarkson fix and it would be a shame for her to miss her 1,000th show!