Kim Kardashian, Chris Pratt And More Send Lovely Messages To Ellen After Her Final Day On Air

After 19 seasons, The Ellen DeGeneres Show came to an end on May 26. The longtime talk show host celebrated her last episode by welcoming back Jennifer Aniston — her very first guest back in 2003 — as well as Billie Eilish and Pink, and many tears were shed over Ellen DeGeneres’ impact on daytime television and beyond. Only a few celebrities may have been in the studio for the comedian’s final on-air moments, but a number of A-listers sent her loving well-wishes after the show’s finale aired, including Kim Kardashian and Chris Pratt.

The final episode featured a montage depicting the ways both television and Ellen DeGeneres’ life have changed since the show's beginning, as well as one last dance with DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who lauded his longtime TV colleague, saying:

You look out and you see people of various colors, shapes, creeds, whatever, all showing love to each other.

After the show, Ellen continued to receive lovely messages from friends and former guests. The Kardashian-Jenner family made frequent appearances on the show, and Kim Kardashian shared a clip reel on her Instagram Stories that showed some of their fun moments and a sweet message to her friend:

Congratulations @theellenshow on such an amazing show I’m going to miss it so much! I can’t wait to see what you do next! Thank you for having me on the show so many times XO

Kris Jenner, as well, shared a number of her favorite moments on her Instagram Stories , including the time the famous momager was frightened so badly on the show she fell down and nearly wet her pants. In a separate post, she made sure to thank Ellen for all of the memories:

Chris Pratt also made numerous appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show over the years, and the Jurassic World Dominion actor posted a video on Instagram Stories applauding the host for her hard work and an extraordinary career:

Congratulations on 19 amazing years. It has been an honor to be just a small part of that. We’re all just so grateful for everything you’ve done. For all the laughs you’ve given us. For all the entertainment. Thank you so much. You work your ass off. And you deserve to be applauded for an extraordinary career on television. Can’t wait to see what you do next.

When Ellen DeGeneres appeared on stage for her final show, she was greeted with a wild standing ovation from the audience, who included her wife, Portia de Rossi. Ellen thanked her fans and reflected on how much things have changed in the past 19 years, pointing out that when her show premiered, “I was not allowed to say 'gay.'” She said she couldn’t say “we,” because it implied that she was with someone, and she couldn’t say “wife,” because gay marriage wasn’t legal. In a glowing Instagram post, De Rossi credited her wife with helping to change those things by heightening the world’s consciousness:

Amy Schumer also sent her love to the fellow funny lady, sharing clips from her appearances on the show:

