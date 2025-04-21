It Pays To Go To Space. No Really, The Kardashians Actually Sent Lauren Sánchez A $7K Gift

It pays to have friends in high places, and when I say “high places,” I don’t mean space, where Lauren Sánchez, Katy Perry and four other women spent 11 minutes last week, and I don’t mean the kind of “high places” where Snoop Dogg and Jelly Roll celebrated 4/20. I’m talking more like high society, because following Sánchez’s trip outside of the Earth’s orbit, she received quite a pricey gift from her friends in the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Lauren Sánchez was one of the six all-woman crew to journey past the Kármán line on April 14, thanks to her fiancé Jeff Bezos and his Blue Origin company. Afterward she shared a pic to her Instagram Stories (per Page Six) that showed she’d been gifted a Judith Leiber UFO Orbiter bag from Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian. The designer previously shared an image of the purse to Instagram, which you can see below:

The designer clutch purse costs $6,995, according to its product description, and is made of jet and indigo smooth crystal with star, baguette and geometric crystal detailing that’s “guaranteed to turn heads in any orbit.”

That is quite the welcome home gift!

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos are longtime friends of the reality stars (whose show The Kardashians just wrapped its sixth season on the 2025 TV schedule and can be streamed with a Hulu subscription). Sánchez has been seen at Kim Kardashian’s birthday parties and other KarJenner get-togethers, and a couple of the famous family members even made the trip to Texas to watch her voyage into space.

Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian stood among the crew members’ friends and family including Oprah Winfrey — who was there to support an obviously terrified Gayle King — for the launch.

Kris Jenner voiced her support for Lauren Sánchez on the Blue Origin broadcast, which was covered live by CBS and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription. She said, per Page Six:

This is a really unique experience and we’re just so honored to be here to support them and watch this amazing part of history, and I’m so proud of her.

Khloé Kardashian added that they were proud of all six women aboard who, in addition to Katy Perry, Gayle King and Lauren Sánchez, included NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn. It was an emotional experience for her and her mom, Kardashian said:

I literally had chills all over my body from the second it launched until the moment I just saw it land, and it’s sort of hard to explain, because I don’t think you’d be that emotional, but it’s incredible. It takes your breath away.

Indeed it has been hard for many to understand the purpose of the historic spaceflight. Katy Perry in particular has been catching strays, including from her ex-American Idol colleague Luke Bryan, who had a hilarious take on Perry’s post-space comments. Even Wendy’s got in on the “fun” but was forced to respond to the backlash of its ribbing of the singer.

Too bad she didn’t get a $7,000 purse to help cushion the blows.