Lady Gaga Singing ‘D--k In A Box’ With Andy Samberg Was Not On My 2025 Bingo Card, But The Internet And I Are Hilariously Happy It Happened

To be blunt in the best way, SNL’s Homecoming Concert was bangin’. The concert on the 2025 TV schedule celebrated many of the iconic musicians to perform in the legendary Studio 8H and it paid homage to the musical comedy featured on the show. Obviously, The Lonely Island and their videos needed a big moment. However, the internet and I did not expect Lady Gaga to be involved in the said moment, and seeing her sing “Dick in a Box” with Andy Samberg has left us in shock, awe and hysterics.

When The Lonely Island’s performance started, it wasn’t clear that that’s what it was. As I was watching the concert with my Peacock subscription , I thought we were going to see Lady Gaga sing “Shallow” beautifully. However, when Andy Samberg showed up in a bad wig and cowboy hat, I knew something was up.

Quickly, it turned into a big performance about the SNL music group and some of their best digital shorts . And it all kicked off with the “Bad Romance” singer seriously and impressively singing “Dick in a Box” with Samberg, as you can see below:

The Lonely Island: Musical Medley (Live) | SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

They also sang part of “Motherlover” before Chris Parnell came out for “Lazy Sunday.” However, Gaga did return at the end with a box on to sing alongside the trio and all their guests to conclude The Lonely Island medley with a bang.

The internet, obviously, was thrilled about this and Gaga and Samberg’s rendition of “Dick in a Box,” as @Melissa_Wasser posted:

This was the best fucking fever dream I ever had. From @thelonelyisland medley to Parnell screaming MUSTARD!!!! #SNL50 https://t.co/pbxkoeccKnFebruary 15, 2025

Others were understandably shocked by this performance from Gaga, considering she dropped a new single recently. It would have made sense if she performed that, but she went for the significantly funnier option instead, as @AMENARTPOP wrote:

“we want gaga to perform disease and abracadabra at snl 50”meanwhile lady gaga: pic.twitter.com/XgKUiOTsl0February 15, 2025

Truly, the internet and I can’t get over this performance. Lady Gaga has hosted SNL before, but this was just further confirmation that she is a musician who needs to host again . So, Lorne Michaels, I hope you are in talks to get the pop star on SNL 50 as host and musical guest , 'cause she just proved in dividends that she would kill it (again)!

Going back to this performance of the iconic Lonely Island song that originally featured Justin Timberlake, @thebravobabe_ posted:

Lady Gaga just sang D*ck in a Box with Andy Samberg. THIS is an entertainment crossover. #SNL50

Over on SNL’s Instagram post about this moment, the folks in the comments couldn’t stop praising Samberg and Gaga for this seriously hilarious and exceptional performance, take a look at some of the highlights:

Gaga playing the song completely seriously and straight-faced is the best thing abt this -@mangociana

DOUBLE TRUE! 😂😂😂 y’all killed it! Lady Gaga looks awesome! 🔥-@timecapsule_

This being sang by Lady Gaga is just some epic level comedy 🤣 2010 is knocking at the door -@caheinecke

The duet we didn't know we needed 😂 -@louisemiller87

When I say I SCREAMED -@hollyklepcyk

Ok Jake Peralta and Lady Gaga mashup was not on my 2025 bingo card but I am SO FOR IT! bring in Doug Judy and we have the ultimate trio. -@jennaarayyy

Of course, Samberg has performed “Dick in a Box” with Justin Timberlake live over the years since its release in 2006. However, this was on another level.

Gaga’s commitment to the bit was immaculate, and her vocals were on point. Plus, you can never go wrong when Andy Samberg is singing a silly song.

So, while I never ever expected this to happen, I sure am happy it did, and I think just about anyone who watched it feels the same way too.