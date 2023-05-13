Law And Order Icon Sam Waterston Talks His 400th Episode And Getting To Work With His Daughter On It

When Law & Order wrapped its initial run in 2010 after 20 seasons, it was just a season shy of becoming the longest-running primetime U.S. live-action series. Spinoff show SVU now holds that title and is still going strong, but the 2022 revival of the OG series has made it possible for the procedural to hit some major milestones now. Even though it's not the longest-running series, Law & Order is about to make history by reaching its 400th episode. That's big for lead actor Sam Waterston, who opened up about the accomplishment and getting to work with his daughter on the installment.

The 400th episode of Law & Order, which is titled "Open Wounds," will serve as Season 22’s finale. Sam Waterston, who has portrayed New York prosecutor Jack McCoy since Season 5 of the show's original run, discussed the upcoming finale with TV Insider and he dropped some brief sentiments that perfectly sum up his feelings on hitting this benchmark:

I’m completely amazed, astounded, and very lucky.

Sam Waterson was amazed by L&O's return from the jump, so it's understandable that he's still wrapping his head around this latest major accomplishment. The revival has amassed a significant amount of popularity in a short amount of time and deftly manages to mix the old with the new. And f the show remains successful, it could certainly in SVU’s footsteps and hits 500 episodes within the next few years.

What’s even more exciting than the 400th episode itself, though, is the fact that the Jack McCoy actor was able to ring it in with family. His real-life daughter, Elisabeth Waterston, was cast as McCoy’s defense attorney daughter, Rebecca. The veteran actor and proud papa opened up about working with her and discussed what she brings to the proceedings as a performer:

That topped everything. She’s a beautiful actress, quick to react, full of intelligence and ready emotion. I have three actor children, and there isn’t anything more fun than acting with them.

You can't help but love a family affair like this, and the fact that it just so happened to occur on a major occasion for one of TV's most iconic shows makes it all the more special. Now that Elisabeth Waterston playing Rebecca within Dick Wolf's small-screen universe, the door may be open for her to pop up on Law & Order from time to time. I'm sure Sam Waterston would be delighted by such a prospect, based on his comments. Of course, before we get too ahead of ourselves, let's just bask in the 400th episode milestone and be grateful that the show will eventually return for Season 23 with Waterston still in the lead.

The Season 22 finale of Law & Order is set to air this coming Thursday, May 18 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC. While fans may want to see it live, know that you can also stream it the next day with a Peacock subscription. Do yourself a favor and also take a look at CinemaBlend's 2023 TV schedule for info on other major major shows that are airing this year.