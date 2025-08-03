'He Could Have Broken His Spinal Cord.' Happy Gilmore's Sons Talk About Their Favorite Over-The-Top Celebrations In The Sequel

The following article contains minor spoilers for Happy Gilmore 2. If you haven't seen the film yet, you can check it out with a Netflix subscription .

With the release of Happy Gilmore 2 on the 2025 Netflix schedule , some funny new characters were introduced, including Happy Gilmore's sons. Just like Happy himself, these four had some hilarious reactions and celebrations whenever their father would achieve a good putt, a hole in one, or anything else worth freaking out over. So, when I asked them what their favorite Happy Gilmore-esque celebration was to film, they had answers galore.

In Happy Gilmore 2, the four sons are played by Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF), Ethan Cutkosky, Philip Fine Schneider, and Conor Sherry, and all of them have their moments where they absolutely freak out about golf just like their on-screen dad does in the film. Of course, I had to ask them about their favorite over-the-top reactions onscreen, and Friedman's answer was instant:

I love Connor [Sherry] to death, but getting to throttle him back and forth in between every take. It was just like, 'Are you good? Do you need three seconds?'...It looked insane, and he easily could have broken his spinal cord, but he did it for the love of the film.

MJF is a wrestling star who would willingly do a tag team-up with on-screen dad Adam Sandler , and his take on getting to basically beat up his co-star -- "for the love of film" of course-- had me in stitches. Another one of the brothers, Schneider, also told me this scene was entirely improvised.

It was totally impromptu. So I remember just out of the corner of my eye… we've been called 'Action' and we're just in the take, and then Max just grabs you, and throws you all around the room. It was really wild.

That sounds like something that would happen in a film like this. After all, Happy Gilmore is one of Adam Sandler's best comedies and has some of Sandler’s best quotes , and the actor is known for making jokes on the fly that tend to live on in infamy. The fact Happy's "sons" were participating in the improvisation makes me happy.

Happy Gilmore 2 boasts plenty of hilarious moments the boys brought up, including running around screaming 'daddy' while swinging sports equipment. It's also already attracted notice for some of its insanely funny cameos. Even for those on set, some of the cameo moments were spectacular, with Cutowsky telling me:

The one with Steve Buscemi when we're chasing him down the street was awesome. But that was our first week right there.

While it's not as prominent as Travis Kelce's slicked-back hair cameo that everyone is talking about, thanks to a mailbox peeing gag, Steve Buscemi in this movie is hard to miss. Not the kind of neighbor I'd want in real life, but still very funny, and clearly filming with him was memorable for the gang.

All of this makes me want to rewatch the film again for all the great callbacks to former Adam Sandler films – and if there happens to be a Happy Gilmore 3, I'm going to need these boys to come back as soon as possible.