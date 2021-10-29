Law And Order: Organized Crime May Have Another Traitor In The Unit When Season 2 Returns With New Episodes

Law & Order: Organized Crime is taking a quick break in Season 2 with no new episode on October 28, but it seems that fans are in for a doozy of an episode when the show returns in November. In fact, in piecing together some clues for what comes next for Stabler and the Organized Crime unit, it appears that there could be another traitor in their midst, not too long after the Season 1 finale revealed Morales as a mole.

Of course, the dynamic in the unit in Season 2 has been different overall thanks to the task force that combined two different NYPD teams , but it wasn’t until a couple of clues for the next episode that it’s really looking like another betrayal could be on the way. The next episode, called “High Planes Grifter” and airing on November 4 after OC takes a week off, will have to pick up where the previous left off with the OC unit finally arresting Reggie .

Stabler is in a precarious position undercover without Reggie, and the case coming together for the NYPD means his situation within the Albanian mob is getting more dangerous. As for why a betrayal could happen on top of everything else, we have to turn to the promo and the episode description to connect what could be some key dots. First things first, check out the promo for the next episode of Season 2:

While the promo doesn’t actually give away much about the plot, it’s clear that the stakes will be higher than ever: Stabler is walking around in cop mode rather than undercover Eddie mode, Reggie is in custody and evidently not cooperating to the point that Stabler plays the mom card and brings her in, the Albanians are suspicious, and something is going to explode. Oh, and the not-so-little-matter of the promo raising a big question: “CLOSING IN OR DOUBLE CROSSED?”

On the one hand, the mention of “double crossed” could simply be a hook used in the promo to attract viewers to come back for the next new episode after Organized Crime takes a week off, and previews can be cut in misleading ways. Remember that trailer that seemed to suggest Stabler making a heartfelt and sober speech about his letter to Benson, when the scene turned out to be Stabler drugged out of his mind ?

On the other hand, with things seemingly getting out of control for Stabler, a double-crossing wouldn’t be shocking. And the nature of the case means that it wouldn’t necessarily be a redo of Morales’ betrayal at the end of Season 1. Which raises another question: who would be the one to double cross? Thanks to the episode description, I have my suspicions. First off all, take a look at the description of what’s on the way:

Stabler and Brewster take advantage of Reggie’s insecurities to force his hand. Bell and Nova must protect each other’s secrets. Agnes makes a desperate choice for her family.

All of those details suggest that this won’t be an episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime to miss, but it’s the mention of Bell and Nova needing to protect each other’s secrets that catches my eye. Nova has had a rough ride throughout Season 2, and lost a lot after being undercover for a long time. Throw in the fact that she doesn’t have the same kind of support system that Stabler does, and I can imagine her as a double-crosser. Even if it’s not something she would have done as a detective before she went under, she has gone through too much not to be affected.