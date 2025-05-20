‘What In The World Are They Doing?’ CBS' FBI Stars Hype The ‘Frightening’ Season 7 Finale, And It’s Been A Long Time Coming

Season 7 of FBI is coming to an end in the 2025 TV schedule, and the season that started with one agent departing 26 Fed will end with 26 Fed possibly infiltrated by double agents. Called "A New Day," the finale's first preview had me concerned for Jubal and Isobel in particular, and comments from Jeremy Sisto and Alana De La Garza haven't allayed those concerns in the least! When I spoke with the FBI stars, they previewed what to expect from the last episode of the spring and why it's been a long time coming.

According to CBS, the finale that airs on May 20 (and streams next day with a Paramount+ subscription) will kick off with Jubal narrowly escaping an attack on an FBI office that's supposed to be secret, leading to the discovery of the infiltration of the Bureau by a rogue terrorist group. Our heroes won't know who to trust within the NYC field office, and the promo even suggests that Jubal will be accused of betraying the FBI, while Isobel has strong words for... somebody, who hopefully isn't Jubal!

So, how high are the stakes truly for "A New Day" as the final episode of FBI this spring? Well, I asked the stars that very question, and Jeremy Sisto shared:

I feel like it's an idea we've been talking about since the beginning of the show. Because of the JOC being a sort of a character in the story, it's been an element of a lot of writers [who] have been like, 'We should do an episode where there's some bad guys inside the agency, and we don't know who they are.' And so I think there's probably been a lot of pitch meetings about ways to do that, and a lot of them were just too far this way or that way. They really pulled it off in a very believable way.

While the idea for an episode with the bad guys coming onto the good guys' turf has apparently been circulating for some time, the Season 7 finale will finally deliver the storyline. It should be interesting to see if the core group of agents who usually trust each other without hesitation question the loyalties of any of the others. I can't see Maggie or OA having any doubts about the other, but the promo already suggests that Jubal could be in hot water. Sisto continued:

It's obviously frightening that people within the agency could be swayed, but it also comes at a point where our fan base, they feel really connected to us. So the idea of realistically showing how this kind of organization could be brought down through nefarious means, I think, is something that's going to get people glued to their couches.

"Glued to the couches" might be just what fans of the franchise need, in light of FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted's series finales airing right after FBI on Tuesday night. While we can't say just yet if a happy ending is on the way for the agents of the two cancelled shows, it certainly sounds like we're in for some excitement on the original series. (FBI is already renewed through Season 9.)

As for Isobel, she looks somewhat worse for the wear in the earliest preview footage for the Season 7 finale. Alana De La Garza of course didn't spoil everything fans should expect from the big episode, but she did share a prediction for the kinds of questions viewers will be asking throughout the "journey." The former Law & Order actress previewed:

They're going to be on the edge of their seat. This is unlike anything we have shot or I have read for the whole team... It's so exciting and there's so many twists and turns... I haven't even seen it. I know that we performed it and we read it, and it was like, 'What?! Have you guys read this?!' That was us coming to set every day, going, 'Oh my gosh, this is incredible.' So it's really, really fun. It was fun to be a part of, and I think it's going to be fun for the fans to go on that journey with us, and figure out: 'What in the world are they doing? Are they going to be okay?' Which is great.

The wait is nearly over to check out the Season 7 finale of FBI, whether you watch live on CBS or stream via Paramount+. "A New Day" airs on May 20 in the hit drama's usual 8 p.m. ET CBS time slot, opening the very last FBI Tuesday with three full hours of the franchise. Check out the promo below:

FBI returns in the fall for Season 8 with a new spot in CBS' TV lineup. Instead of its longtime 8 p.m. ET slot on Tuesdays, new episodes will air on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET ahead of CIA, the new spinoff starring Lucifer vet Tom Ellis. It remains to be seen if any FBI: International or FBI: Most Wanted characters will migrate over to the original series following their finales, but at least fans can count on FBI coming back.