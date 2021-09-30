Law And Order: Organized Crime Star Explains The Task Force ‘Turf War’ And Jet’s Challenges In The SVU Crossover Episodes
By Laura Hurley
Sounds like complications are coming for Aisnley Seiger's character.
Law & Order: Organized Crime returned for Season 2 with Stabler undercover with the Albanian mob, and the Organized Crime Task Force assisting him as best they could. The case quickly became complicated with Sergeant Bell butting heads with Sergeant Brewster of a Narcotics team, and now the two groups will have to combine into one task force. On top of joining forces, the next episodes will see Ainsley Seiger’s Jet Slootmaekers head out into the field to face challenges beyond her computer monitor. Seiger spoke with CinemaBlend about what’s on the way, including “turf war mentality.”
I chatted with Ainsley Seiger ahead of Organized Crime’s big two-hour event on September 30, which will bring in some familiar Law & Order: SVU faces for a crossover. The event comes shortly after the Task Force got the news that they’d have to work with Brewster’s team moving forward in Season 2. The Jet actress previewed what the new team dynamic looks like with the Organized Crime group having to work with Brewster’s Narcotics group:
Jet isn’t the most social or extroverted member of the Organized Crime Task Force, and now she’s facing the prospect of working with a whole new group of people. And based on the Season 2 premiere, Brewster at least will be a very different kind of superior officer compared to Bell. Bell and Brewster clearly weren’t thrilled about co-leading a task force together, and it’s hard to imagine how anything will get done if they don’t bend a little.
Fortunately, the joint task force members will evidently be able to put their differences aside at least briefly, even if it’s unlikely that Brewster will become the best friend of anybody in Organized Crime. In the next episodes, Jet will have more on her plate beyond dealing with any new people she has to work with, as a case will bring her out into the field. The first season with Richard Wheatley as the top foe proved that it takes a special kind of case to draw Jet away from her computers. Ainsley Seiger shared what’s ahead with Jet’s role in the Organized Crime crossover episodes:
Jet is almost always able to work her tech magic from her office, even if it sometimes takes a little time or for one of the others to do some legwork, but not this time with a phone that Stabler finds. And for all that Jet is certainly an unconventional member of any NYPD task force, she’s still as much part of the team as any of the others, and fans will see her show off her detective side, as well as how her idea of justice contrasts with however this other hacker views the system.
So, does facing this challenge out in the field as opposed to from behind her computer at the Task Force headquarters mean that Jet will be out of her comfort zone? Ainsley Seiger weighed in on the idea, saying:
Jet proved in Season 1 that she can handle herself in the field, but the people element of the case will present a larger challenge than anything else. Honestly, for any viewers who ended up working from home over the past year, or are still working from home, Jet not knowing 100% how to deal with people out and about could be pretty relatable! Interesting things are happening for Jet just as they are for the Task Force as a whole, not to mention Benson and Stabler, with Benson turning up on Organized Crime this week after Stabler has a part to play on SVU earlier in the night.
Some of the drama on the way for Benson and Stabler has nothing to do with Jet’s hacking, Bell and Brewster butting heads, or seemingly anything case-related, as the promo for the next episode reveals that Stabler’s infamous letter to Benson will finally be addressed. Check out the full Law & Order night of action on Thursday, September 30 starting at 8 p.m. ET with a new episode of SVU followed by two hours of Organized Crime starting at 9 p.m. ET, all on NBC.
The currently-airing Dick Wolf universe is still expanding, thanks to the news that the original Law & Order will return for Season 21, more than a decade after the original series finale aired in 2010. Between the Law & Order shows, the three One Chicago shows, and the FBIs over on CBS, there are plenty of series sharing the same TV universe, so be sure to tune in to keep up.
Resident of One Chicago, Bachelor Nation, and Cleveland. Has opinions about crossovers, Star Wars, and superheroes. Will not time travel.
