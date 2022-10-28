Law And Order: SVU Added A Criminal Minds Alum For An Episode That Could Be Big For Rollins

As Law & Order: SVU continues setting up for Detective Rollins’ departure due to Kelli Giddish’s surprise exit (and on the heels of the actress appearing on Law & Order: Organized Crime), an upcoming episode could be big for her. In fact, SVU recruited the talents of Criminal Minds alum Lola Glaudini for the case.

According to Give Me My Remote, Lola Glaudini, who portrayed Elle Greenway in the first two seasons of Criminal Minds, is set to appear in the November 3 episode of the long-running crime drama. Although there are no details about her character, the episode will center on an assault at a party that Rollins looks into, and Glaudini’s character has a connection to the case. For her part, Benson finds a potential witness who could be just what they need.

Coincidentally, this isn’t Lola Glaudini’s first time on SVU. She previously appeared in a Season 13 episode, and a Season 7 episode of Law & Order: Criminal Intent before that. She played two different characters in the episodes, and it sounds like the tradition will stay the same.

Meanwhile, it’s hard to tell just how deep in the case Rollins will get, but considering she’s been trying to keep herself busy after being shot, we can only hope for her sake that this case doesn't push her over the edge. It should definitely be interesting to see what happens, especially since we’d only be about a month out until Giddish's exit in December.

Since the emotional Law & Order crossover, SVU has been gradually setting up Rollins’ departure by showing the aftermath of her injury on her home life and her job. Of course, Kelli Giddish has been crushing it. While it sounds like this assault case in the upcoming episode will greatly involve Rollins, hopefully she doesn’t take things too far and Lola Glaudini’s character does more good than harm.

Lola Glaudini has been plenty busy since leaving the BAU on Criminal Minds, as she has been in shows such as Ray Donovan, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and The Expanse, as well as movies That Awkward Moment, A Christmas Kiss II, and Killer Reality. Unfortunately, she is not one of the returning actors for Criminal Minds: Evolution, streaming on Paramount+ with a subscription beginning in November, but the series will still be one to watch as the FBI’s BAU starts back up for the highly-anticipated revival.

With the episode (called “Controlled Burn”) set to air next week, it won't be one you want to miss, especially since we’ll be getting a Criminal Minds alum in the mix. It'll be nice to see Lola Glaudini on SVU! New episodes of Law & Order: SVU air Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC! Check out CinemaBlend's 2022 TV schedule to see what else to look forward to.