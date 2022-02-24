Law And Order's Anthony Anderson Knows Exactly Which Black-ish Actor He'd Like To See In Crime Drama Revival

The Law & Order revival is almost here, meaning longtime fans of the crime drama will soon be seeing some of their favorite detectives back on the screen along with fresh faces. Among those returning is Anthony Anderson, who portrayed Detective Kevin Bernard towards the end of the original run. His return comes after he wrapped the final season of popular comedy black-ish, and now Anderson is revealing just who out of his co-stars he would love to see in the crime drama revival.

While promoting the revival with co-star Sam Waterston on TODAY, Anthony Anderson opened up about which black-ish actor he’d like to see on the drama and the answer definitely makes sense:

Marsai Martin. Lock her ass up for all the things she put us through on black-ish. So, Marsai Martin is who I’d like to see over here commit a crime. So I could be like, ‘Bam! You going down girl.’

Marsai Martin plays Diane, the youngest daughter of Anthony Anderson’s Dre on black-ish. She is not the kindest of the Johnson kids, as she considers herself to be smarter and more mature than her twin Jack, and is quite the bully to everyone she knows. It would be hilarious to see Anderson lock up his former on-screen daughter, even though she’d be playing a different character.

black-ish is currently airing its eighth and final season on ABC, meaning that Anderson didn’t wait very long to make the transition from comedy to drama. He did reveal that the reason why he jumped at the opportunity to return to Law & Order so soon after black-ish is because he is a fan of the show that he was on for almost three years, ten years ago. With him and Sam Waterston returning and working with an otherwise new cast, it was a no brainer for him.

It would be nice to see some black-ish stars on Law & Order, in whatever capacity. Though for now, hopefully there will be some nice little Easter eggs that will satisfy black-ish fans. There isn’t a confirmed date for the finale of the ABC comedy just yet, so there will be two nights of Anthony Anderson for at least a little bit, as black-ish airs on Tuesdays on ABC and Law & Order will be on Thursdays on NBC. The shows are extremely different, so they'll show off Anderson's range as an actor!

Currently Anderson and Waterston are the only two Law & Order vets that are reprising their roles in the revival, however Jesse L. Martin has expressed interest in it, with FBI’s Jeremy Sisto bringing up a possible crossover with his two Dick Wolf characters. Will there be any other returnees or black-ish stars making appearances?

Be sure to catch the premiere of the Law & Order revival on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC to see the return of Sam Waterston’s Jack McCoy and Anthony Anderson’s Kevin Bernard in the 2022 TV schedule.