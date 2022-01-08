All The Major TV Shows Cancelled Or Ending In 2022

Every time a new show arrives on TV or any one of the various streaming services like Hulu and HBO Max, something has to get cut to make room for the new growth. It has happened before and will continue to happen as long as the medium is alive or until the lights finally go out. And 2022 is no different, as some of the biggest shows of the past decade (or longer) like Better Call Saul, Peaky Blinders, and The Walking Dead Season 11 will all air their final episodes at some point this year.

Below is a rather comprehensive list of all the TV shows that are ending or cancelled in 2022. There’s a lot to go over here, so let’s get started before another show is giving the axe or added to the list of titles leaving Netflix.

(Image credit: Sky One)

A Discovery Of Witches Season 3

In December 2021, Digital Spy reported that the third and final seasons of the popular romantic drama A Discovery of Witches starring Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer would start up January 7, 2022. The series, which debuted in the UK in 2018 can be watched in its entirety on the AMC+ streaming platform.

(Image credit: PBS)

Arthur Season 25

The PBS Kids series Arthur, which is based on the collection of children’s books of the same name, has been releasing new episodes on a fairly consistent basis since September 1996. That run ends in 2022 when the show’s 25th and final season debuts, per the New York Times. However, PBS is leaving the door open for more Arthur content in the future.

(Image credit: Netflix)

After Life Season 3

The Ricky Gervais black comedy series After Life has called Netflix home its entire run dating back to March 2019, but that comes to an end when the third and final set of episodes debuts on the streaming service on January 14, 2022. The show’s final season was confirmed by the Netflix UK & Ireland Twitter account in December 2021.

(Image credit: AMC)

Better Call Saul Season 6

Since 2015, Vince Gilligan’s Better Call Saul has been one of the best shows, not just on AMC but TV in general. But everything must come to an end at some point, and that time has come for the the Bob Odenkirk-led dark comedy series. And though an exact return has not yet been announced by AMC, Better Call Saul Season 6 is slated to arrive at some point in the first quarter of 2022, per Deadline.

(Image credit: FX)

Better Things Season 5

The FX comedy series Better Things will come to an end when the show’s fifth and final season premieres on February 28, 2022, according to TVLine. The series, which follows single mother and working actress Sam Fox (Pamela Adlon, who also co-created the show alongside Louis C.K.) first debuted back in September 2016, and was called a “frank and funny look at womanhood” in the CinemaBlend review.

(Image credit: ABC)

Black-ish Season 8

Kenya Barris’ successful and influential comedy series black-ish kicked off its eighth and final season on ABC on January 4, 2022, starting the final chapter in the story of sitcom that has spawned multiple spinoffs and received numerous awards over the years including a Golden Globe, a Primetime Emmy, and more than two dozen NAACP Image Awards.

(Image credit: Vice TV)

Black Market With Michael K. Williams Season 2

The Vice TV docuseries Black Market with Michael K. Williams will come to an end after its second and final season premieres January 10, 2022 on the network, per Variety. The series, which originally premiered back in 2016, was forced to come to an end following the shocking and untimely death of host Michael K. Williams in September 2021.

(Image credit: TNT)

Claws Season 4

The final episode of the TNT dramedy series Claws will air its final episode when Season 4 concludes on February 6, 2022, a little less than five years after it debuted on the cable network. The fourth and final season of the hit series was announced back in October 2019, per Deadline, and premiered in December 2021.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Television)

The Dr. Oz Show Season 13

The Dr. Oz Show, the daytime talk series hosted by Dr. Mehmet Oz will be ending after 13 seasons and nearly 1,700 episodes on January 14, 2022. The talk show will be ending its run because Oz has announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, per Variety.

(Image credit: A Very Good Production)

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Season 19

The Ellen DeGeneres Show will complete its historic daytime run when the syndicated talk show completes its 19th and final season at some point in 2022. The announcement to end things came from DeGeneres herself in 2021, when she said she needed something new to challenge her.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

The Expanse Season 6

After six seasons (and two different homes), the popular sci-fi series The Expanse will air its final episode on January 14, 2022, on Amazon a little less than six years to the date of its debut on SyFy.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Grace and Frankie Season 7

Grace and Frankie, the long-running Netflix comedy series starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as two women who become friends when their husbands announce they are in love with one another, is coming to an end with its seventh season. The first crop of episodes premiered in August 2021 with the second set slated to debut at some point in 2022, per TVLine.

(Image credit: HBO)

His Dark Materials Season 3

The fantasy drama series His Dark Materials (BBC One in The U.K.; HBO in The U.S.) will be back for a third and final season at some point in 2022. An exact release date has not yet been announced, but a brief clip of the series was shown in the HBO Max 2022 preview video released at the end of 2021.

(Image credit: AMC)

Kevin Can F**K Himself Season 2

The AMC dark comedy series Kevin Can F**K Himself starring Annie Murphy will conclude its brief, two-season run at some point in 2022. No date has been revealed but Deadline reported that the show will air at some point in 2022.

(Image credit: BBC America)

Killing Eve Season 4

Killing Eve Season 4 is set to premiere February 27, 2022 on BBC America, started the final set of episodes following the complicated lives of intelligence agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) and skilled assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer). The eight-episode final season was announced in 2021, per The Hollywood Reporter.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ozark Season 4

The popular crime drama series Ozark, which has been one of the best shows on Netflix since its 2017 debut, will end things with a two-part, 14-episode final season in 2022. The first part of Ozark Season 4 will premiere January 21, 2022, though a date has not yet been announced for the final seven episodes.

(Image credit: BBC)

Peaky Blinders Season 6

The worldwide sensation that is Peaky Blinders will complete its run with the sixth and final season at some point in the first part of the year. An exact release date has yet to be revealed but the show is expected to return one more time in Spring 2022, per Variety. But it’s not the end of the road for Steven Knight’s crime drama as a film adaptation is set to enter production in 2023.

(Image credit: OWN)

Queen Sugar Season 7

Ava DuVernay’s OWN drama series Queen Sugar is another show that will end things in 2022. In November 2021, Deadline reported that the series, which debuted in 2016, will return at some point in 2022 for a 13-episode seventh season to wrap things up.

(Image credit: TBS/HBO Max)

Search Party Season 5

The HBO Max dark comedy series Search Party will return for a fifth and final season on January 7, 2022, bringing an end to the Alia Shawkat-led show that originally started out on TBS back in 2016. Expect to see more of wild and crazy antics from previous seasons, but with Jeff Goldblum involved, per TVLine.

(Image credit: NBC/YouTube)

This Is Us Season 6

One of the most successful runs on broadcast TV in recent memory will come to an end with the conclusion of This Is Us Season 6, which officially got underway January 4, 2022 on NBC. This means there’s not much time to shed some tears with the Pearson family (or think about all those lingering mysteries) before the finale airs.

(Image credit: AMC)

The Walking Dead Season 11

Perhaps the biggest TV show coming to an end in 2022, The Walking Dead will conclude its 11-season run on AMC later in the year. The decision to bring the long-running series to a close was first announced in 2020, when it was revealed that the supercharged season would consist of 24 episodes.

(Image credit: Netflix)

TV Shows Expected To Be Ending In 2022

There are several other TV shows that are expected to be ending in 2022 but don’t have a release date or window at this point. Take a look at some of those series down below.

Animal Kingdom Season 5

Dead To Me Season 3

Family Reunion Season 3

Happy Valley Season 3

Hilda Season 3

Kid Cosmic Season 3

Manifest Season 4

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3

The Owl House Season 3

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3

Although all of these shows will be coming to an end at some point in 2022, there are still of plenty of new and returning series coming out throughout the year. If you want to stay in the know check out CinemaBlend's list of all the 2022 TV premiere dates.