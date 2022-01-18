Jeremy Sisto Talks FBI's ‘Connection’ With Upcoming Law And Order, But Why That Crossover Would Be Hard
FBI's Jeremy Sisto has some thoughts on an FBI and a potential Law & Order crossover, and Dick Wolf is involved.
Ahead of the highly-anticipated premiere of the Law & Order revival, one star is commenting once again on the possibility of the series crossing over with another Dick Wolf drama. Jeremy Sisto, who currently portrays Assistant Special in Charge Jubal Valentine in CBS’ FBI and formerly portrayed NYPD Detective Cyrus Lupo on NBC’s Law & Order, is opening up about why a crossover between the two shows would actually make sense... but may not be in the cards anytime soon.
While the actor did previously express interest in having a crossover between Law & Order and FBI, even having a plan for how his characters would meet each other, Jeremy Sisto is admitting to TV Insider hat he doesn’t think the two shows will be coming together. That is, at least any time soon. The good news? His reason makes sense:
Because both FBI and Law & Order are Dick Wolf shows, the two could potentially be in the same universe, though they do air on separate networks. But just because they are connected through their creator doesn’t mean it’s always a good idea for a crossover to happen, even between two solid casts. The distance reason why Jeremy Sisto doesn’t think it’ll happen makes sense, but that doesn’t mean it won’t ever happen. A girl can hope.
For example, the CBS series did have a crossover with Chicago P.D., so it’s not out of the books that FBI can crossover with other TV shows. However, Jeremy Sisto explains that the story FBI is telling is just another way to be connected to this greater universe that the series is part of:
While it looks like there won’t be a crossover episode between FBI and Law & Order for now, hopefully this doesn’t rule out exciting opportunities like these in the future. It would still be pretty hilarious to see Sisto’s two characters meet, and it makes me wonder just what Jubal and Cyrus would say to each other. Fingers crossed it happens.
For now, you can see what's headed to TV this winter with our full 2022 TV premiere schedule.
